During cold and flu season and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be more medicines in homes being used to treat symptoms. You can keep curious kids safe by keeping medicine up and away and out of sight and reach.
The Up and Away campaign, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Consumer Healthcare Products Association Educational Foundation, advise parents and caregivers to follow these tips:
• One-half of exposures involve children accessing medication that had been removed from packaging. Keep medicine in child-resistant containers. If you must put medicines in other containers, make sure they’re child-resistant.
• Never leave loose pills on counters or tables. To a child, pills look like candy, and it’s important to keep them out of children’s reach and sight.
• Save the Poison Help number, 1-800-222-1222, in your home and cell phones.
For more safety tips, visit UpandAway.org.