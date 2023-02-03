02032023-her-bushman.jpg

Jessi Bushman

 Contributed

V eryWellMind.com states, “A relationship is any connection between two people, which can be positive or negative.”

While we easily might be able to reflect on the relationships we have with family, friends, significant others, co-workers and so on, one of the biggest relationships many overlook is the relationship we have with our stuff.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.