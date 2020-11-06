Shopping for the fitness fanatic on your holiday gift list can be difficult.
They already have the bulk of every athleisure product or the latest and greatest trinkets to fit the the new workout trend. Or, if they are just getting started with their fitness regime, it can be difficult to decipher where to begin.
Luckily, local studios and boutiques have unique gift ideas that can put your holiday shopping mind at ease for every fitness guru on your list this year.
Shoe Shack and Bike Shack
Maybe your fitness enthusiast is looking for some new kicks to run their half marathon, or they’re looking to invest in a bike to get into their workout groove.
You don’t need to buy them an expensive bike. But a gift certificate toward that bike might be perfect.
“Biking is a great activity for all athletes because it’s non-impact," said Pamela Lewey, of Shoe Shack and Bike Shack in Dubuque. "We get a lot of runners that will take up biking for alternate days of exercise, without the impact. It really is something you can do leisurely, for training or as another cardio routine.”
The best bike to consider is hybrid-fitness, Lewey said, so it can be used for a multitude of terrains.
“They’re so versatile because you can ride them on pavement or trails, and it’s really light-weight, so you get that performance feel without going to the full road bike, which would be higher in price,” she said.
If the runner on your list is looking for new shoes, Shoe Shack and Bike Shack also carries running brands -- their most popular being New Balance, Brooks, Saucony or Hoka.
Along with shoes and bikes, the shop also sells treadmills, ellipticals and rowers.
Soul Revolution Yoga + Cycling Studio
Did someone say lululemon?
Along with their apparel, Soul Revolution Yoga + Cycling Studio in Dubuque is a certified lululemon retailer. The most popular items include reversible yoga mats and leggings in a variety of colors and sizes.
“When it comes to fitness, I would definitely recommend a lululemon 5 mm reversible mat," said Soul Revolution owner Ashley Ayala. "They are high-quality mats with a sticky grip, so they help you remain safe through different postures or movements. Whether it’s at home or at a studio, you are able to get some exercise and find some movement and take care of yourself both physically and mentally.”
For what to wear on the mat, leggings are available in a variety of styles and materials that can be catered to and fit any body type, based on activity or lifestyle.
“They have all different kinds designed for yoga, running, training and on the move,” Ayala said. “They stay in place, so you feel good when you wear them. They are able to fit you accurately, so they look good and feel good, yet you have the support on any level that you are after."
Having a quality yoga mat can make a huge difference in your workout routine, and a pair of yoga pants that fit just right can, too. Leggings are a staple for athleisure wear because they can be worn for your workout, lounging around the house or going out.
Namaste Athleisure Wear
No matter what kind of fitness your gift recipient is into, they’ll always need apparel to accomplish their workout goals.
Namaste Athleisure Wear, located in Dubuque's Historic Millwork District, offers clothing, shoes and accessories for fitness and everyday wear.
“We have all sorts of athleisure wear pieces that you can work to play or play to work,” said store manager Margie O’Connor-Jansen. “You can transition these outfits from workout to running errands.”
The boutique also carries clothing from every day casual wear to yoga, walking, hiking or running.
For walking or hiking, it carries a unique jean called Dish Denim. It adapts to temperatures and stretches for comfort, while capturing a stylish look.
“You can pair the pants with a Patagonia sweatshirt and vest," O’Connor-Jansen said. "The nice thing about Patagonia is that they guarantee everything they make, and the vests are lightly insulated, so it doesn’t get too hot or heavy for activity."
They also carry Sorel boots for winter hikes and tank tops and leggings made for yoga.
”We carry the yoga wear brand Beyond Yoga, and it is well-made and very chic clothing,” O’Connor-Jansen said. “People that do yoga regularly like more lightweight leggings so they don’t get too hot, and then we have nice long cardigans that are comfortable, and you can stop to run your errands and still look presentable.”
Body & Soul Wellness Center and Spa
Any form of exercise can create some wear and tear on your body. So, a gift certificate for a massage at Body & Soul Wellness Center and Spa might be just what your gift recipient needs.
“You have to take care of your muscles especially when you’re active,” said Sarah Lentini, of Body and Soul.
Aside from the recovery aspect of fitness, it also sells props for workouts.
“As far as products, we have yoga mats and yoga blocks, which are perfect, especially since we offer classes on Zoom now.”
Another gift idea might be a class package.
“We do punch cards and unlimited monthly memberships for the variety of classes we offer,” Lentini said.
If you’re looking to gift a class pack or membership, Body & Soul’s class pack starts at $110 and an unlimited membership at $72. Other prices include a 10-punch for $110, unlimited monthly for $72 and a 20-punch for $200.
Maddie McCarron is a freelance writer and former Telegraph Herald intern.