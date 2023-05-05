With the pandemic largely behind us, many Americans are once again focusing on losing weight and starting a healthier routine.
In fact, 64% of Americans are motivated to lose weight because they know it has an impact on their immunity, according to a recent poll of 2,000 U.S. adults aged 30 and above. And 61% also now realize that a healthy diet and lifestyle can better protect their long-term health.
So what should you look for when it comes to a weight-loss plan?
Dietician Courtney McCormick offers these tips to help you choose a program that’s right for you:
Keep it simpleLet’s face it. In our crazy busy world, we have to make hundreds of decisions per day, often at lightning speed. You shouldn’t have to worry about counting points or measuring foods. Look for a plan that’s easy and convenient, and does the work for you.
Focus on proteinProtein is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle and a key to weight-loss. Protein helps with satiety, so it’s important to include some in each meal and snack. Look for plans with high-protein options.
Seek supportAchieving the goals you’ve set for yourself is so much easier when you have a support system. The best people to have on your team when you’re trying to lose excess weight are those who sit down at daily meals with you. Even better, your chances of reaching and maintaining your weight-loss goal increase dramatically if another person in your household joins you on the journey. Look for plans that offer options for both you and your partner to get healthier together.
Remember, your weight-loss goals will be more than achievable if you follow the right plan for you. Look for a program designed to help you succeed.
