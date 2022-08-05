It’s back-to-school time. As you send the kids off to school, you should consider joining them for your joy, health and well-being.
We live in a time of unlimited learning opportunities, and earning a degree through formal education is only one way to achieve the benefits of lifelong learning.
One of the joys of being human is that the school of life never stops teaching and giving us opportunities to learn and grow. If learning is a joyful experience, why do we sometimes hesitate to try new things?
Fear of failure or embarrassment of not being good at something new can create an obstacle. Let’s face it. It’s hard to be a beginner, at any age.
Zen Buddhism suggests that we embrace a beginner’s mind, “an attitude of openness, eagerness and lack of preconceptions” when approaching a learning opportunity. We need a childlike ability to try something and allow ourselves to be just OK. That requires letting go of the need for perfection.
According to Brene’ Brown, “When failure is not an option, we can forget about creativity, learning and innovation.”
Learning for the pure joy of it is a good reason to embrace lifelong learning, but there also are significant health benefits.
Here are a few:
Improved brain health
Brains can grow in an environment of discovery, learning and challenge, according to Baystate Health. And learning new things can help the brain produce new cells and form new connections between neurons.
Something as simple as taking a new route to work or brushing your teeth with your non-dominate hand can slow cognitive decline. Embracing new experiences and changing our routines also can force us to think about things differently and increase our creativity.
Reduced stress
Research has shown that reading for several minutes can reduce our heart rate, stress hormones and anxiety.
A 2009 study from the University of Sussex found that just six minutes of reading reduced stress by 68%, faster than listening to music or going for a walk.
Reading about health and wellness also can inspire us to engage in healthier behaviors and make better lifestyle choices.
Increased social connections
According to Blue Zones research, strong social connections can add years to your life and quality to your years. We can enhance our life quality by choosing opportunities to learn with and about others through classes, workshops and conferences.
Education travel, volunteerism and community service connect us socially while exploring our world and improving our communities. Spending time with people who hold different ideas and opinions than us can increase our empathy and understanding of our world and the people in it.
Albert Einstein said, “Intellectual growth should commence at birth and cease only at death.” Learning is a never-ending process, so embrace the back-to-school mindset.
Linda Peterson is a life and wellness coach at Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions in Dubuque.
