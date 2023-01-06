01062023-her-feet.jpg
While you might want to tone your abs, glutes and triceps in the New Year, there’s one often-overlooked area of the body that deserves your attention: Your feet.

“A lot of people hit the gym or dust off their home exercise equipment in January,” said Danielle Butto, a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and a Fellow Member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. “But without proper precautions, a new exercise routine can cause foot and ankle injuries that could sideline you just as you’re hitting your stride.”

