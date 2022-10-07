10072022-her-trads
Health experts say that establishing and maintaining family traditions can boost overall well-being and vitality, especially as we age.

“As children become adults and move out of the house or away, the family traditions that bind us can sometimes get lost in the process,” said Aparna Abburi, president of Medicare and CareAllies with Cigna, which provides insurance to older adults through its Medicare plans. “Forming new traditions or reigniting old ones can keep us connected to loved ones, ultimately helping us feel more fulfilled, happier and healthier.”

