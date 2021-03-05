Sometimes the best advice comes from someone who’s been there, done that.
If you’re resolving to lose that baby weight, why not consider the wisdom of someone who faced this challenge and did so with great success?
Morgan Root, an Army veteran, found that after the birth of her second child, the scale kept going up instead of down. Determined to make a change, Root committed to losing weight and shed an inspiring 128 pounds.
Here are her tips:
Make your excuse your motivation
When you flip your excuses into your motivation, it’s amazing how much you can accomplish. Always remind yourself of why you started and what your motivation is when things get tough.
“For me, my kids used to be my excuse for why I couldn’t work out or make myself a priority, but now they’re my motivation,” Root said.
Find a weight loss plan that works for you
Finding a plan that works for you is important to fuel your weight loss goals and create sustainable success.
Increase your water intake
Water is important to your overall health, so invest in a new water bottle and drink up.
A study found that when people drink six cups (48 ounces) of cold water, they increase their resting calorie burn by up to 50 calories per day.
Water also helps you feel full and potentially eat less. Sometimes when you think you are hungry, you are just thirsty. Aim for 64 ounces per day.
Change your rewards and comforts
When something good happens in life, we often reward ourselves with food, and when something bad happens we comfort ourselves with the same.
Find other ways to reward yourself, like buying something new. Comfort yourself by taking a bath or long shower. Chances are, you’ll forget about wanting that food.
Get moving
Being active not only benefits your weight loss journey, but it also can clear your head and will help you feel better overall.
Aim for three 10-minute exercise sessions daily. Do a quick workout video before work in the morning, take a conference call
on-the-go at lunch and take your dog for an extra walk around the neighborhood when you get home.
No matter what, always aim to be active for at least 30 minutes per day. By the end of the week, you’ll have burned as many as 200 extra calories per day.
A weight loss journey is never easy, no matter how much you have to lose, but it’s absolutely worth it.
“I have found myself again,” Root said. “I am stronger, healthier, confident, driven and determined more than ever.”