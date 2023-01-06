New survey results suggest that 2023 will finally be the year that Americans bring their health back into focus.
According to a recent poll of 2,000 U.S. adults aged 30 and older, two in three Americans credit the past two years with teaching them how important their health really is. And 71% believe the pandemic has taught them to be more observant of their health. The poll also revealed that two-thirds of Americans said weight loss is a “top health goal” for them in the next year.
For many, losing weight can seem like a difficult task. The truth of the matter is it doesn’t have to be.
Dietitian Courtney McCormick offers tips to help you take that step toward a healthier you:
Keep healthy food in sight
Having healthy food at arm’s reach can make losing weight easier.
A Cornell study found that women who kept a bowl of fruit where they could see it weighed an average of 13 pounds less than those who didn’t.
Give yourself a bedtime
Children aren’t the only ones who need a bedtime.
Adults need a set bedtime to be productive the next day. Setting a certain bedtime and sticking to it also will help your body get the rest that it needs to burn stubborn fat.
“Not having a good night’s rest can lead to craving sugar and fatty foods, which can also lead to weight gain,” McCormick said.
Work out in 10-minute sets
If you’re short on time or have back-to-back meetings, working out in intervals of 10 minutes three times per day creates more flexibility in your busy schedule.
Doing this creates long-term healthy habits that will help you lose and maintain weight.
Drink more water
What’s not to love about water? It’s hydrating and keeps your body healthy.
Water aids digestive health, regulates body temperature and even aids in losing weight and maintaining the weight loss. This is because water helps you stay full between meals and avoid unnecessary snacking. Feeling hungry often is a sign that you’re actually thirsty and it’s time to get hydrated.
Forgive a slip-up
Mistakes can help you understand what is healthy for your body. Having a slip-up allows you to consider the progress you’re making in your weight loss journey and hold yourself accountable when making future healthy decisions.
There is no better time to focus on your overall health and wellness goals. When you are geared with the tools to succeed, living a healthier lifestyle is easily achievable.
