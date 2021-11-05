If you are looking for a special gift to give any loved one this season, consider the gift of improved nerve function and circulation, relaxation and balance of body, mind and spirit.
Reflexology can do all of these things and more.
Reflexology is an ancient technique, in which massaging, holding pressure and using special hand movements on the feet, hands, ears and face of the client can bring about improvements in the functions of the human body.
By stimulating or calming different reflex points and nerve endings, the systems of the body can be brought into balance, helping them to work better and even lessen or eliminate pain from certain conditions.
It also can alleviate stress and aid in detoxifying the body.
Reflexology works well for people of all ages, from babies to the elderly. It works especially well for adults as they age.
Keeping good nerve function, as well as improving circulation, can improve the quality of life for anyone. Consider that as we age, some of us will develop more aches and pains, as well as less feeling in our hands and feet. This can lead to an increase in falls causing injury, which can increase pain in our lives and hinder us from doing the things we enjoy.
Keeping our body in balance, keeping our nerves functioning optimally and releasing stress and toxins from our body can only help us live our best life.
Reflexology also can help relieve symptoms of many acute or chronic conditions, including pain, arthritis, migraines and headaches, fibromyalgia, depression, neuropathy, Parkinson’s disease, allergies and sinus issues, dementia, constipation, edema, insomnia, high blood pressure, stress and more.
What can you expect from a reflexology session?
The reflexologist will take your brief health history, then you can let them know how you are feeling and what you are would like to get out of your session.
In one hour, the reflexologist can work on a combination of ears and feet, hands and feet, just hands or just feet or whatever the client prefers.
Each reflexology session is individualized so for the most benefit from a session. After a reflexology session the client is encouraged not do any strenuous activities and to drink several glasses of water to flush out toxins that were released during the session.
Kris Anderegg is a certified registered reflexologist with Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions and member of the Reflexology Association of Iowa. She is certified and/or trained in foot, hand and ear reflexology, as well as facial reflexology and reflexology lymph drainage.