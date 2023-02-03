02032023-her-hearthealth.jpg
Did you know that 25% of the 805,000 heart attacks per year in the U.S. are recurrent?

The American Heart Association reports that once you’ve experienced a heart attack, your chances of having another one is higher. In fact, nearly one in five patients who’ve had a heart attack will have another cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack or stroke, within one year.

