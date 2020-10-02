They are all around us.
Professional and family caregivers quietly serve in the background, caring for seniors. Their jobs are varied, but their hearts, commitment and servant leadership is extraordinary.
You know who you are — that committed army of women who pour out their hearts with compassion and generosity.
They are fierce advocates and fortified. They are driven by quality. They are giving of their time and energy. They are hard workers. They speak kind words about those they serve. They are knowledgeable about their discipline. They model empathy and patience every day.
Who are these women?
Nurses.
Administrators.
Home health professionals.
Clergy.
Social services.
Hospice professionals.
Engagement professionals.
Receptionists.
Music therapists.
Housekeeping professionals.
Occupational therapists.
Family caregivers.
Food service professionals.
Speech therapists.
Educators.
Transportation professionals.
Physical therapists.
Laboratory professionals.
Medication managers.
Infection control professionals.
Healthcare managers.
Universal workers.
Physicians.
Nurse practitioners.
Physician’s assistants.
Maintenance professionals.
Mental health professionals.
EMTs and first responders.
Pharmacists.
The list goes on.
These women and others help our community care for others on a daily basis. We could not do what we do without these angel warriors.
For anyone who has been on the caring end of commitment, it is life changing. You never dream that someday you will need this level of care and become so dependent on someone else.
This quote from an unknown author says it all: “You are a treasure, a modern day angel, a warrior when times are tough, a soothing balm when there is pain, a shining light when there is darkness.”
Laura Neesun is the director of assisted living at Grand Meadows, a Luther Manor Community.