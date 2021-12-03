If you’re a lover of comfort food, cozy pajamas, snuggly blankets, hot beverages and Christmas movies that end all tied up in a lovely bow with a happily ever after thrown in, then you’re in luck. The holiday movie season is in full swing.
If you want to become adept at this seasonal sport, these items are essential to fully immerse yourself in the celluloid joy of what has become an annual ritual for many.
So fire up the viewing apps, refresh yourself on how to use that cloud DVR, gather your essentials and get ready to visit a winter wonderland of romance, small town charm, corporate conundrums, magical mysteries and classic cinema. It only lasts a few weeks, so there’s no time to waste.
This guide includes a selection of premieres and holiday movies from several channels. Check websites or your TV’s channel guide for additional movies. Times/dates are subject to change.
GAC: GAC Family, www.gacfamily.com.
HALL: Hallmark Channel,
ION: ION Television, www.iontelevision.com.
LIFE: Lifetime Network, www.mylifetime.com.
NET: Netflix, www.netflix.com.
OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network,
UP: UPtv, www.uptv.com.
Friday, Dec. 3
Midnight: “Baby in a Manger” (UP); “Check Inn to Christmas” (HALL).
4 a.m.: “The Christmas Club” (HALL).
8 a.m.: “My Family Christmas Tree” (HALL).
10 a.m.: “Next Stop, Christmas” (HALL).
Noon: “Love, Lights, Hanukkah!” (HALL).
2 p.m.: “A Snowy Christmas” (UP); “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” (HALL).
6 p.m.: “Eight Gifts of Hanukkah” (HALL).
7 p.m.: “A Christmas Dance Reunion” (LIFE).
8 p.m.: “Christmas on 5th Avenue” (UP); “Christmas Town” (HALL).
Saturday, Dec. 4
Midnight: “Christmas with a Prince: The Royal Baby” (UP).
4 a.m.: “Sense, Sensibility and Snowmen” (HALL).
Noon: “Christmas Together with You” (HALL).
2 p.m.: “Snowed in for Christmas” (UP); “A Kiss Before Christmas” (HALL).
4 p.m.: “The Christmas Contest” (HALL).
6 p.m.: “Christmas Under the Stars” (UP).
7 p.m.: “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” (HALL); “A Gospel Christmas” (LIFE); “Jingle Bell Princess” (GAC).
8:30 p.m.: “Mistletoe & Molly” (UP).
9 p.m.: “Our Christmas Journey” (HALL).
10 p.m.: “Christmas with the Darlings” (HALL).
Sunday, Dec. 5
6 p.m.: “Furry Little Christmas” (UP).
7 p.m.: “The Christmas Thief” (ION); “A Lot Like Christmas” (GAC); “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” (HALL); “My Favorite Christmas Melody” (LIFE).
Monday, Dec. 6
Premiere: “David and the Elves” (NET).
7 p.m.: “Secretly Santa” (LIFE).
Tuesday, Dec. 7
7 p.m.: “Christmas Movie Magic” (LIFE).
8 p.m.: “A Sisterly Christmas” (OWN).
Wednesday, Dec. 8
7 p.m.: “Christmas with a Crown” (LIFE).
Thursday, Dec. 9
7 p.m.: “A Fiancé for Christmas” (LIFE).
Friday, Dec. 10
Midnight: “A Very Country Christmas Homecoming” (UP).
7 p.m.: “A Dickens of a Holiday!” (HALL); “Holiday in Santa Fe” (LIFE).
Saturday, Dec. 11
Noon: “The Christmas Chalet” (UP).
6 p.m.: “Christmas in the Rockies” (UP).
7 p.m.: “A New Lease on Christmas” (ION); “A Royal Queen’s Christmas” (HALL); “The Holiday Fix-Up” (LIFE); “A Christmas Miracle for Daisy” (GAC).
9 p.m.: “A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love” (HALL).
Sunday, Dec. 12
7 p.m.: “Blending Christmas” (LIFE); “Fixing Up Christmas” (UP); “A Christmas Star” (GAC); “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City” (HALL).
Monday, Dec. 13
6 p.m.: “A Ring for Christmas” (UP).
7 p.m.: “Maps and Mistletoe” (LIFE).
Tuesday, Dec. 14
7 p.m.: “Ghosts of Christmas Past” (LIFE).
8 p.m.: “A Christmas Stray” (OWN).
Wednesday, Dec. 15
7 p.m.: “The Enchanted Christmas Cake” (LIFE).
Thursday, Dec. 16
Premiere: “A California Christmas: City Lights” (NET).
7 p.m.: “Christmas by Chance” (LIFE).
Friday, Dec. 17
7 p.m.: “Mistletoe in Montana” (LIFE).
Saturday, Dec. 18
7 p.m.: “Toying with the Holidays” (LIFE); “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” (HALL).
Sunday, Dec. 19
6 a.m.: “Rock and Roll Christmas” (UP).
10 a.m.: “A Christmas Princess” (UP).
4 p.m.: “Christmas with a Prince: Becoming Royal” (UP).
6 p.m.: “Christmas Together” (UP).
7 p.m.: “Under the Christmas Tree” (LIFE); “Joy for Christmas” (GAC); “‘Tis the Season to be Merry” (HALL).
8 p.m.: “A Royal Christmas Engagement” (UP).
Monday, Dec. 20
8 a.m.: “Christmas Wedding Runaway” (UP).
4 p.m.: “Dashing Home for Christmas” (UP).
7 p.m.: “Candy Cane Candidate” (LIFE).
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Midnight: “A Christmas Movie Christmas” (UP).
8 a.m.: “Christmas in Paris” (UP).
Noon: “Christmas on the Range” (UP).
7 p.m.: “The Christmas Ball” (LIFE).
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Premiere: “Grumpy Christmas” (NET).
4 p.m.: “Snowbound for Christmas” (UP).
Thursday, Dec. 23
7 p.m.: “Rebuilding a Dream Christmas” (LIFE).
Friday, Dec. 24
Premiere: “1000 Miles from Christmas” (NET).
Midnight: “Mistletoe Magic” (UP).
4 p.m.: “A Christmas Recipe for Romance” (UP).
7 p.m.: “Hot Chocolate Holiday” (LIFE).
Saturday, Dec. 25
7 p.m.: “Writing Around the Christmas Tree” (LIFE).
Michelle London writes for the Telegraph Herald.