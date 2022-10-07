Are you here for work or pleasure?
What kind of question is this? Who thought of this phrase?
Was this a cover-up to make, “do you want to be here, or do you have to be” more appealing?
How do we cultivate our outlook and achieve work for pleasure? By being organized, of course.
Women mean business. It's easy to admire self-starters, positive thinkers, considerate, outgoing and dedicated women. My admiration of women with this mindset has encouraged me. I believe work for pleasure is a self-realization. Something happens in our daily life, and we discover our drive to do more.
How we achieve change is with organization
Thankfully, our resources are endless. People who work for pleasure are those sharing their passion and tips to begin our journey. We can tap into free or fee-based advice 24/7, virtually or in person.
Doing more for ourselves results in doing more for others
Organization has countless contribution to our success. That said, our efforts start at home, in our personal space. Living in chaos ultimately will spill into our out-of-home energy and personal drive to work for pleasure.
After 20 years in the corporate world, realization happened to me, and I finally acknowledged my desire for more by taking action. Work for pleasure allows me to share my expertise of life organization and how to manage your possessions, your documents and your legacy.
Having your "ducks in a row” at home encourages your ability to focus on your passion and embark on ways to work for pleasure. We get a fresh start every day if we make the effort to organize the night before. Organization is an ongoing effort and key to personal and business success.
To set yourself up for success in the business world, begin by organizing your schedule. Instead of focusing on your daily routine, look at your evenings and how organization affects your morning.
For example, look at your dinner routine. Do you have one? Dining alone involves planning, just as much as dining with others. The small task of dining requires organizing food to enjoy. Organization of your time to grocery shopping, online order, pick-up or scheduled delivery requires your time to fulfill your dietary needs and wants.
When cooking for others, setting time expectations is one example of organizing multiple schedules.
Identification of who needs to be where and when will encourage meal time organization and contributions.
After dinner, focus on your nightly routine: Book/computer work, crafts, leisure and family time. Factoring out unnecessary screen time improves the quality of your time in the present. Focus on self-care and enjoying those important to you.
Picking up around the house can become a new ritual. Dedicating five to 30 minutes can make a huge impact on your morning. Embracing this new habit is good for you and also sets a great example for others in your home.
Lastly, establish a bedtime. We benefit by having structure, limitations and personal expectation. Prioritizing how we spend our time, as we wrap up each day is a result of organizing our schedule to create our path towards success.
Maintain the outlook. Every good night leads to a good morning. Remember to be realistic. Embrace that everything doesn't always go as planned, but having a plan is a great start.
Jessi Bushman is a professional organizer, member of the Iowa Professional Organizers Association and owner of Organizer Jessi in Dubuque. Visit her at organizerjessi.com or on Facebook at OrganizerJessi. You also can email her at organizerjessi@gmail.com.
