05052023-her-springclean.jpg
StatePoint Media

It’s time to hit the garage, basement, attic and closets for that age-old task of spring cleaning.

Before hauling unwanted possessions to the curb, you might be surprised to learn they might be valuable — especially if you have sports cards and memorabilia gathering dust.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.