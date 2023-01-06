In the new year, many people will begin considering their resolutions. Some will choose to focus on setting health and fitness goals, while others might identify DIY projects to improve and organize their homes.
Several home improvement projects don’t need to take much time. Check out five that can be completed in one day to get your new year off to the right start:
Refresh the wall paint
Purchase the materials you need, including primer, the paint color of your choice, brushes and rollers, and a high-quality painter’s tape. Once you have your supplies, tape the walls, apply primer and paint away.
Enhance the entryway
A few simple solutions for sprucing up this area are organizing shoes, hanging up coats and adding a pop of color by laying a rug at the door. You also could consider larger improvements such as adding a bench, shoe storage or a coat rack. Complete the look by adding decorative pillows to the bench or adding frames to the wall.
Replace accessories
This works particularly well in bathrooms where showerheads, faucets, towel bars and cabinet handles can be swapped out for matching, on-trend matte black or gold finishes. Other small, easily replaced items include shower curtains, towels, bathmats, soap dispensers and toothbrush holders.
Organize cabinets, drawers and shelves
Once the hardware has been replaced on cabinets and drawers, open them up and get things in order. Start by going through what you have and deciding what can be eliminated. Once you’ve decided on what to keep, replace items in an organized manner so they’re easy to find going forward.
Rearrange a bedroom
It can be as easy as switching which side of the bed the nightstand is on or moving the dresser to another spot on the wall. Best of all, this approach doesn’t require spending money on new items or supplies. All you need is your creativity and imagination.
