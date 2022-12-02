12022022-her-hometrends.jpg
StatePoint Media

With travel returning to normal, there’s a renewed interest in seeing the world, but you don’t have to go far to bring the beautiful details of faraway destinations into your home’s spaces.

With this in mind, celebrity interior designer Taniya Nayak has identified the top design trends for 2023, all with an eye to how travel can inspire home décor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.