Before you know it, summer will be in full swing. And many parents will be looking for activities to keep kids’ brains and bodies active once the school year wraps up.
Here are a few ideas to help parents know what they can check out locally:
For budding creatives
Dubuque Museum of Art
Youth can get acquainted with the museum’s world-class art collection and explore exhibition highlights through imaginative and interactive projects in a variety of mediums. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The museum is closed Monday-Tuesday.
More information: dbqart.org
Captured on Canvas
The Little Artist Program, for ages 6-11; and the Advanced Young Artist Program, for ages 10-17, offers unlimited weekly creative time at the Dubuque studio. Little Artist classes take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Advance Young Artist classes take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $60 for a monthly class subscription, with a minimum of 12 weeks, or $75 for one month or four weeks. The studio also offers Little Artist paint parties and camps. A variety of Little Artists classes will take place this month, including “Lily Frog” on Saturday, May 6; “Ava-Cato on Saturday, May 20; and “Bug Love” on Saturday, May 27. Summer camps also will take place, including “1st Point Perspective” Wednesday-Thursday, July 5-6; “Zentangles 101” Friday, July 7; “Proportions” Monday-Tuesday, July 10-11; “Paint Pointillism” Wednesday-Thursday, July 12-13; “Drawing Basics” Monday, July 17; “Step by Step Painting” Monday, July 17; “Mosaics 101” Tuesday, July 18; “Ceramics 101” Wednesday, July 19; “Origami 101” Friday, July 21; “Embroidery” Monday-Wednesday, July 24-26; “Tye Dye” Thursday, July 27; and “Black-and-white Pointillism” Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 1-3.
More information: dbqartstudio.com
Creative Adventure Lab
A play lab, pottery painting, rock climbing and more can be found at the organization in Dubuque and Monticello, Iowa, with unlimited family play lab memberships also available for $14.99 per month.
More information: creativeadventurelab.org
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra
The symphony’s String Camp, for ages 7-12; and Chamber Music Camp, for students entering grades 10-12, will take place Monday-Sunday, June 19-25. Campers will participate in large group rehearsals, small sectionals, private lessons, coachings, master classes and more. The String Camp will culminate in a performance at the DSO’s Summer Melodies concert at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. The Chamber Music Camp will end in a performance at Clarke University’s Jansen Music Hall.
More information: dubuquesymphony.org
Northeast Iowa School of Music
Students can pick up an instrument either through private one-on-one music lessons, duet lessons with a friend or group lessons. Virtual lessons also are available.
More information: nisom.com
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
The annual Pioneer Summer Band Camp will take place Sunday, July 9, though Saturday, July 15. It’s open to students entering grades seven through 12, with graduated seniors also welcome. Students participate in one of two concert bands, faculty led master classes, sectionals and other course offerings. The final concert takes place on the last day of camp. The cost is $525 for residential tuition and $425 for commuter tuition.
More information: uwplatt.edu/psbc
Bell Tower Theater
Elementary through high school students can learn about theater, on stage and off, through Kids Take the Stage Youth Theater Classes and the Free Summer Musical Program. This year’s high school musical production will be “Godspell.” Open to students in grades eight through 12 during the 2022-2023 academic year, performances will take place from Thursday, June 15, through Sunday, June 25. A Kids-for-Kids program, featuring “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” also will take place for ages 7-18. Auditions and crew sign-up will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 19; and from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Callbacks will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 22. Performances for the Hammerstein Cast will be Thursday, July 13, through Sunday, July 23. Performances for the Rodgers Cast will be Friday, July 14, through Saturday, July 22. There is no fee to participate.
More information: belltowertherater.net
Rising Star Theatre Company
“Heroes and Villains,” a mini musical that explores Broadway’s best of both, will take place for students in grades second through fifth from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays-Fridays, June 12-16 and 19-23, with an invited guest performance at 11 a.m. Friday, June 23. The cost is $175 and includes a T-shirt. “Zombies Attack,” for students in grades six through eight, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, June 12-16 and 19-23, with an invited guest performance at 11 a.m. Friday, June 23. The cost is $175 and includes a T-shirt. “Under the Big Top,” for students in kindergarten through second grade, will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday, June 26-30, with an invited showcase at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 30. The cost is $100 and includes a T-shirt. An audition workshop, for students in grades six through 12, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 26-30. The cost is $100 and includes a T-shirt. “Ghost Light Improv,” for students in grades six through eight, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 19-23, with an invited showcase at 7 p.m. Friday, June 30. The cost is $100 and includes a T-shirt.
All camps will take place at Clarke University in Terence Donaghoe Hall.
More information: risingstartheatrecompany.com/education
The Great Midwestern Educational Theatre Company
A role-playing summer creativity camp inspired by the “Harry Potter” series, Frogwarts School of Wizardry Summer Camp is available Sundays-Saturdays, July 9-15 and 16-22. Participants will incorporate science, math, reading, writing and acting and take on a role-playing wizard persona. Campers also will use critical thinking, imagination and role-playing skills to develop a story to guide them through lessons of good versus evil, right versus wrong, empathy, creativity and fun.
More information: frogwarts.org
YogArt Camp
Challenge to Change will host a four-day “You Are a Masterpiece,” yoga and art camp for ages 6-12, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, July 10-13. The cost is $140.
More information: challengetochange.com
AntiGravity Kids Camp
Float and Fly Wellness Studio hosts three aerial yoga camps throughout the summer. Camp 1 will take place June 13, 15, 16 and 17. Camp 2 will take place June 20, 22, 23 and 24. Camp 3 will take place July 11, 13, 14 and 15. The studio also hosts one-hour aerial yoga sessions for ages 7-12 at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
More information: FloatandFlyWellnessStudio.com
Centrally Rooted
The organization that bridges mindfulness with music and other creative outlets offers an assortment of one-on-one music and art lessons, as well as Mindful Musicians classes, music therapy, yoga, dance and more.
More information: centrallyrooted.com
Capri Camp
Those in grades three through six can learn about the creativity behind beauty, as well as self-esteem, self-recognition and personal growth. The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 10-14. The cost is $175.
More information: capricollege.edu
For young athletes
Loras College All-Sports Camp
Campers wanting to explore a variety of athletic activities can take advantage of four sessions, picking one major and two minors of sports, including archery, baseball, bowling, lacrosse, softball, biking, rock climbing and ultimate frisbee.
Sunday-Friday sessions will take place June 18-23, June 25-30, July 9-14 and July 16-21. The cost is $745 for residents, $720 for a resident second child, $575 for a day camper and $550 for a day camper second child.
More information: lorasallsportscamps.com
For outdoor lovers
Four Mounds Adventure Day Camp
Five camp sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, June 12-16 for ages 7-9, June 19-23 for ages 9-11, June 26-29 for ages 10-13 and July 10-14 for ages 8-10. Monday’s session will introduce campers to plants from the garden to the prairie through hands-on activities. Campers also will create a nature weaving with prairie plants. Tuesday’s session will take place at Swiss Valley Nature Center and will focus on Midwest ecosystems, learning about water ecosystems, exploring nature through the five senses and exploring the art of cairn for communication. Wednesday’s session will take place at Mines of Space State Recreation Area to learn about animals in the creek, canoe safety and paddling strategy, and Mines of Spain history. Thursday’s session will return to Mines of Spain to hike and explore its various trails, as well as learn about plants and animals of the area, how to navigate using a compass and how to create pioneer toys. Friday’s sessions will include team-building activities on Four Mounds’ high ropes course, parachute games and other activities. The cost is $180 or $125 as part of the Family Scholarship Program.
More information: FourMounds.org
Eastern Iowa Horse & Pony Camp
From Sunday-Saturday, June 18-24, at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, Iowa, campers in third through 12th grade can participate in riding lessons, interactive learning and other activities.
More information: eihpc.com
Galena (Ill.) Art and Recreation Center
Summer camp options range from indoor and outdoor activities, including field trips, park visits, trips to the library, swimming lessons at the Galena Public Pool and a week at Camp Casper with the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation. Set from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, with drop-off and pick-up times between 7 and 9 a.m., families have the flexibility of choosing which weekly themes interest their children, ages 3-12. This summer’s lineup will include youth art classes, a wild clay adventure, a family birdhouse pottery class and youth cooking classes.
More information: galenaarc.org/summer-camp
Hoof It Goat Treks
Ages 5-12 will be able to explore all things goat- and nature-related through scavenger hunts, arts and crafts and other activities. Goat Camp will take place from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, June 27-29 and July 11-13. Bonfires for families also will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays, June 30 and July 14. The cost is $250.
More information: HoofItGalena.com/kids-camp
Dubuque YMCA/YWCA
Union Park Day Camp
The Union Park Day Camp will take place from Tuesday, June 6, through Friday, Aug. 18. Eleven one-week sessions, including a sports camp, are available to explore outdoor activities such as archery, arts and crafts, hiking, creek stomping, horseback riding, low ropes course, swimming, zip lining and more. Horse Camp will take place in four one-week sessions from Monday, July 10, through Friday, Aug. 4, for beginning, intermediate and advanced riders. Bike Camp will take place in two one-week sessions from Monday-Friday, June 12-16.
More information: dubuquey.org/daycamp
For learners
St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s Summer Heroes Camp
The camp is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade. It focuses on developing reading and math skills, as well as social-emotional learning, and will include field trips. It will take place from Thursday-Wednesday, July 15-26 (with no program the week of July 4) from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in Dubuque and from 8 a.m. to noon in Dyersville, Iowa. Three additional classes — Foodology, Nature Navigators and Project STEAM — also will be available for Dubuque students in grades third through fifth. The cost is $500 for full-pay tuition and includes a $25 registration fee per family. Scholarships also are available.
More information: stmarkyouthenrichment.org/programs/summer
Northeast Iowa Community College
Beginning in June and continuing through August, NICC will offer a wealth of virtual youth summer camps, including STEAM camps for ages 8-14 interested in video games, coding and virtual reality. Classes will include course for YouTube, ROBLOX, Minecraft, Python Programming and Battle Royale. NICC’s Peosta, Iowa, location will host Kids on Campus from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 17-21, for students entering grades two through seven; and Progressive Agriculture Safety Day for ages 4-12 who live, work or visit farms.
More information: www.nicc.edu/camps UD for Kids
UD for Kids is a summer enrichment opportunity for students in grades one through seven to build reading and math skills, while taking courses in the areas of science, math, technology, engineering, visual and performing arts, aviation, and arts. Classes for grades first and second include 3, 2, 1 Lift-Off; All Things Harry Potter!; Buggly, Wuggly Poof — It’s Magic!; Cookie Crazy; Over, In, and Under the Rainbow; I’m Lovin’ It, Art That Is!; Ratatouille’s French Café; Ready, Set … Paint!; Games of the World; and Spheros, Bee-bots, and Indis — OH My! Grades three and four can select from Acting — On and Off Stage; All Things Harry Potter!; Cape Canaveral North; Over, In, and Under the Rainbow; Cupcake Bake-off; I’m Lovin’ It, Art That Is!; Magical Imagination; Ratatouille’s French Café; Games of the World; Ready, Set … Paint!; Yoga and You; and Spheros, Bee-bots, and Indis — OH My! Grades five through seven can choose from All Things Harry Potter!; Acting: On Stage and Off; Aviation; Dream Weaver; X-Treme Math Plus You; Hocus Pocus, It’s Magic; Painting … Express Yourself!; Pasta Perfection; Intro to Law and Order; Yoga for Tweens; and Spheros, Bee-Bots, and Indis — OH My! Students in grades one and two attend June 19-23. Students in grades three and four attend June 26-30. Students in grades five, six and seven attend July 10-14.
More information: www.dbq.edu/udforkids
Holy Family
Catholic SchoolsFrom arts and culinary camps to sports, faith, language and literacy, STEM and pre-kindergarten focuses, options abound for youth participants. Most camps begin in June and run through August.
More information: holyfamilydbq.org/resources/ summer-camps
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium Summer Break Day CampsOpen to students entering kindergarten through eighth grade, museum camps aim to provide participants with interactive and engaging options throughout the summer months. Wrap-around care and limited scholarships are available.
More information: rivermuseum.com/summercamps
More resources
• Carnegie-Stout Public Library: CarnegieStout.org
• City of Dubuque Recreation and Leisure Services: cityofdubuque.org/439/Leisure-Services
• Dubuque County Library: DubCoLib.org
• Iowa State University Extension and Outreach: extension.iastate.edu/dubuque
• Mines of Spain State Recreation Area and E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center: minesofspain.org/education
• Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and Nature Center: dubuquecounty.org/conservation/swiss-valley-nature-center
• Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens: dubuquearboretum.com
• Dubuque County Conservation: tinyurl.com/4y99ehdd
• Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation: jdcf.org
Megan Gloss writes for the Telegraph Herald.
