Have Easter guests jumping for joy by planning a celebration that is not only memorable and joyful, but affordable, too.
To ease the stress of organizing the holiday event, Dollar General is offering these egg-citing ideas for activities, recipes and basket essentials that are convenient and budget-friendly.
Hoppin’ activities
While the egg hunt is a classic Easter hit, consider activities before the hunt to keep guests entertained and in a festive mood.
Start the celebration with crafts, such as egg dying and decorating. By purchasing eggs, food coloring and paint, each guest can get creative with their egg. Next, host competitions of egg minute-to-win-it games, like an egg toss and an egg and spoon race. Fill plastic eggs with small prizes, such as candy, self-care items, beauty products or gift cards, and see who can collect the most eggs. These activities are sure to have no-bunny leave without something special.
Treats for your peeps
After guests work up an appetite from the activities, present an array of healthier and inexpensive dishes.
Easter is a great time to try new spring recipes. Begin with a main course, like shrimp and scallop skewers or salmon patties. Pair these entrées with light, refreshing and healthier side dishes, such as veggie-packed German potato salad or skinny pasta toss. Finally, treat guests to candy or homemade bunny cupcakes, which also can be a fun activity for kids.
Egg-cellent Easter baskets
For a basket full of fun goodies, include a wide range of foods, toys and games and self-care products. Be sure to pick up bunny-themed chocolates, assorted candies or make homemade baked goods. For a fun surprise for children, consider putting in a couple affordable toys and games that won’t break the bank. Finish off the basket with self-care products such as face masks, a new toothbrush and toothpaste, beauty products, colognes and more. And for the person who has everything, consider gift cards so they can personalize their Easter presents.
Smart shopping strategies can help you plan a fun and festive Easter celebration that’s also budget-friendly. With games, crafts and activities, delicious food and delightful gifts, you can get everyone talking about the spring’s celebration and save time and money in the process.