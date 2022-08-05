As summer nights shorten and the school year approaches, you might be looking for ways to reduce the stress and costs of back-to-school preparations and ease into a new routine.
Thankfully, there are suggestions for an easy and affordable return to classes.
School supplies
Start by separating and categorizing students’ supplies lists and compare to items that might be left over from the previous school year.
School and classroom essentials might include notebooks, coloring supplies, backpacks, a reusable water bottle and more.
Additionally, a variety of hand sanitizers easily can be placed into lunchboxes, desks, pencil cases or given to school staff to help stop the spread of germs.
Healthier eating
Back-to-school also means after-school activities, such as clubs and athletics.
While juggling practices, rehearsals and club meetings, consider packing healthier snacks to support a busy schedule. Meal prep also can be helpful on busy days.
Organization
necessities
As the school year begins and schedules fill up, some find it harder to stay organized.
Use a customizable planner or calendar to remind you of pick-up times, parent-teacher conferences and other important appointments. These tools also are great for high school or college students managing a new class schedule.
Write out chores on a dry erase board, which can be secured to the side of the fridge, to keep track of daily duties.
Finally, if your surfaces tend to collect clutter, a large canvas storage container can be a great way to keep items together for a quick cleanup.
With these back-to-school tips and tricks, you can send students of all ages to their classes prepared with everything on the list, all while saving time and money in the process.
