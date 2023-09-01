At the beginning of the year, I decided to do a writing activity recommended by Steve Harvey.
I wrote a list of goals I wanted to reach in 2023. I also reminded myself and others to be gracious to yourself when it comes to setting goals.
Here we are, three quarters into the year, and I thought it’d be a great idea for another writing activity.
It’s time for a reset. What goals have I reached? Which ones have changed? Which goals have I let go of? Do I know what I want anymore, or do any of us really?
There’s a lot going on in the world lately. There’s a lot going on in my life. It’s always great to pause and speak with yourself about the paths you’re facing to move forward.
This month, I’ve decided to write a letter to my future self, and I thought it would be great to share it.
I won’t put a date on this letter. Future Me could be tomorrow. Future Me could be three months from now, when she decides she’s ready to go back and reflect on how far she’s come.
Dear Future Me,
Right now, you’re facing challenges that have you feeling low. Your motivation has fallen short. Your confidence has dimmed. You’re experiencing trials and tribulations that you have faced in the past. It feels new because it feels heavier, but you’ve faced more than this before.
Remember that you are strong. You always find strength when your back is against the wall, and this time is no different. I believe in you. I believe that when you come back to this letter, you’ll have found your light again.
Your money is short right now. You’re facing financial hardship. I know this is temporary. It feels overwhelming right now. You feel disappointed in yourself, but I’m here to say that this won’t last forever. You already know what’s coming to you. You attract blessings and abundance. You’re finally letting go of things and people who don’t serve you. Keep it up.
I see you loving yourself more. Taking better care of yourself. I see your abundance and stability. Everything that is meant for you is waiting for you to step up and grab a hold of it.
You’re looking for a job right now. You can be a little picky, I admit, but you only want to be someplace that feels like home.
You’re big on wanting a home, in all fashions of the word. You’re looking for a new apartment. You’re hoping for a new car.
You’re working off a new set of goals. You’re working off new information that you have now, and I can’t wait to see how your life has developed. You’re searching for consistency. Something solid to hold on to and make yours. You want the life you deserve. This is your reminder to be gracious to yourself.
When you read this, remember that Rome wasn’t built in a day and happiness is relative. Smile because you can. Choose to remain focused, but remember to enjoy the little things. Small leaps count. You’re further ahead than where you started.
I know when you read this, you’ll be in a better place than you are right now, typing this.
I’m your No. 1 fan. Let’s keep pushing. I love you.
Rasharra Smith is a freelance writer and graduate of the University of Dubuque.