I grew up on the west side of Chicago. The city has given birth to many popular fashion trends and put a spotlight on Chicago designers. Many up-and-coming entrepreneurs sell their original designer sweat suits or jumpers.
Matching sets are popular.
When the sun comes out, that means tank tops and matching shorts and always a new pair of shoes to match.
Summer means bright colors, such as pink, yellow and purple.
For me, it means sun dresses and sandals. And when the girls are out, they have matching mani pedis. Less always is more. The set of the summer is French tips and all white toes. You can’t go wrong.
I also love a good collection of sunglasses with different color frames and tinted lenses. Riding down Lakeshore Drive with your shades on, the windows down, the music up and the wind blowing in your face. Your hair blowing in the breeze. Your new summertime style. Maybe something short and cute? Or, long French braids for the beach days?
My favorite part of the summer is the snowball stand. Cups of crushed ice and different flavor syrups. They have a variety of sweets, a table full of sour straws, strawberry cookies and red balls. There’s nachos and dill pickles and other snacks.
Chicago fashion is fun and lively. The style reflects the people and the energy.
Hip-hop music fills the streets, and families sit together on the front porch, watching the sun go down.
When the weather breaks, it means time for colorful wind breakers to keep you cool downtown.
Walking along the lakefront late at night, you can see Navy Pier in the distance. Beauty is seeing the lights shine against the water.
What’s fashionable about summertime Chicago is the vibe. It’s a feeling you can’t find anywhere else. The people are partying. The food is amazing. The scene is captivating. The lights are bright, and the mood is right.
As a college student in Dubuque, I miss the big city. I miss the crowds and the noise. I miss home.
I’ll be finishing my first year of graduate school in May, and I’ll be choosing to celebrate my summer back at home with family.
Rasharra Smith is a graduate student and writer at the University of Dubuque.
