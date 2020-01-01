BY Telegraph Herald
Sister Catherine Dunn, BVM, was so new to her job as president of Clarke College (now Clarke University) in early 1984 that her formal installation ceremony had yet to take place.
But, aside from promptly replacing four key administrators, her first-year plans almost immediately went up in smoke. Literally.
Less than four months after Dunn was promoted from vice president of development to college president, a devastating fire swept the Clarke campus, taking with it four of its 11 buildings and racking up losses in the tens of millions of dollars.
Many folks questioned whether the college could recover and survive. They were the folks who did not know Mary Catherine Dunn.
It’s a story told and retold the past 35 years: Under Dunn’s strong and focused leadership, bolstered by remarkable support from campus and community, Clarke indeed rose from the ashes of that May 1984 disaster.
By the end of 1986, Dunn was overseeing the final steps in the replacement of the fire-ravaged buildings with new structures, none more beautiful than the glittering Atrium mid-campus. On the final day of the year, the Telegraph Herald recognized her leadership and can-do spirit by naming her the recipient of its 17th annual First Citizen Award.
The TH article announcing her selection quoted a Clarke student who was at the fire scene and observed Dunn, who stood in front of the burning buildings, dealt with issues immediately and never once raised any doubts about Clarke’s survival.
“If Catherine wasn’t here,” student body president Lisa Hawks said at the time, “I doubt that Clarke would be in the position it is now.”
Ignoring the advice of legal counsel to make no statements, Dunn gave interviews. “I decided — I didn’t consult him (the attorney) — that I needed to go on television that evening and say that we would rebuild, because I had been assured we had insurance and that we would rebuild. I did that,” Dunn said in a 2003 interview. “I think that was, No. 1, probably the finest thing that I could have done for Clarke.”
The fire was not the first — and possibly not the worst — adversity faced by Dunn, a native of Chicago. Her parents, Irish immigrants, had fallen away from the Catholic Church when she was about 7 years old. When Catherine chose the religious life — she entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary — her mother disowned her, for decades giving little or no response to Catherine’s outreach. (Her mother, who was 88 but apparently in good health, initiated a reconciliation with Catherine just eight weeks before her death.)
The subsequent two decades of Dunn’s 22-year term as president — the longest in school history — lacked the drama of a devastating fire, but they were no walk in the park, either. Fundraising, enrollment and issues involving 21st century students were ongoing challenges, as was the abbreviated and abandoned consideration of a merger between Clarke and Loras College.
Though the TH’s 1986 recognition of Dunn, whose connection to Clarke spanned 33 years, focused on her leadership in rebuilding the Clarke campus, her subsequent involvement and leadership in the community, region and state brought her additional accolades.
She was the first woman to chair the Iowa Transportation Commission — and chaired it six of her 12 years as commissioner. She received awards and recognition from the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Dubuque Jaycees, The Des Moines Register, national Council for the Advancement and Support of Education, and State of Iowa.
Dunn retired at the end of the 2005-2006 academic year but retains a residence in Dubuque as well as a second home in Ireland.