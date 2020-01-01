BY Telegraph Herald
To look today upon Ecumenical Tower, the downtown Dubuque apartment building serving seniors and disabled adults in an unobtrusive and quiet manner, one might be surprised to know that its origins were anything but quiet.
Standing tall in the middle of the storm was the Rev. Thomas W. Rhomberg (1927-2014), recipient of the Telegraph Herald’s fifth annual First Citizen Award (1974).
Ordained a Catholic priest in 1953, the Dubuque native took on many assignments, including Loras College faculty member and director of Catholic Charities for the entire Archdiocese of Dubuque. He felt a strong responsibility to help the less fortunate, and he served on boards and otherwise supporting many local social service organizations.
It was through this commitment, as head of Catholic Charities and as president of the nonprofit Ecumenical Housing, Inc., that Rhomberg found himself in the crosshairs of controversy. It was not a spot he sought or relished, but he was not about to step away, either.
After Ecumenical Housing, Inc., identified the need for living spaces for low-income seniors and disabled adults, it sought Dubuque City Council approval for construction of an apartment building.
That the project involved federally subsidized housing struck a nerve in the community, especially with landlords.
One night, no fewer than 200 citizens, many displaying placards making clear their opposition to federal housing, showed up at a council meeting to voice their objection.
“If Father Rhomberg wants to be in the rental business,” one landlord sputtered, “he should take off his collar and get into the rental business.”
It was not Rhomberg’s first experience with opposition of that sort. Previously, it involved a low-income housing project proposed for another city in the archdiocese, Waterloo, where the controversy brought to the fore racial strife.
Rhomberg convinced Waterloo officials to approve that project despite neighborhood objections, but he was not successful in Dubuque — at least not the first time around. The council wanted it built on one of several alternative sites. But, a year later, after those alternatives did not materialize, Rhomberg went back to the council, which this time gave its approval.
“This is Father Thom Rhomberg, a hard-driving, compassionate priest who seizes the challenge of an opportunity for the church to become involved in the community,” stated the Telegraph Herald article announcing his selection for the First Citizen Award. “This involvement encompasses not only housing the poor, but aiding and counseling the lonely, the confused, the desperate.”
Born into a prominent beer-brewing family, Rhomberg graduated from Loras College and started law school at the University of Iowa. However, the calling to the priesthood was strong, and within a year he was studying for religious life at Catholic University of America in the nation’s capital.
In addition to his several pastoral assignments early in his priesthood, Rhomberg taught at his alma mater, Loras College, and held several positions with the archdiocese, including Catholic Charities.
His civic involvement included service on boards of Operation: New View, Area Residential Care, Iowa Crime Commission and Iowa Welfare Association. He was a delegate to the 1960 White House Conference for Youth and Children, the 1961 White House Conference for the Aged and in 1966 served on a state committee studying child-welfare needs.
After his retirement in 1997, he served as chaplain to the Dubuque police and fire departments and county jail.
“I’ve had opportunities that many men probably haven’t had who are in the same vocation,” he told the TH at the time of his First Citizen selection. “To be in social work — which to me is that area which the Church needs to get more involved in — is a great blessing.”