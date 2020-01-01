BY Telegraph Herald
In announcing George Freund’s selection as the recipient of the 20th First Citizen Award, the TH noted that, in German, his last name means “friend.” The TH editorial put it simply: “Freund has been a friend to this community throughout the nearly 70 years he has called Dubuque home,” calling his record of achievement and service a “masterpiece of dedication to the community.”
The Dubuque native (1920-2006) was a renaissance man of sorts, pursuing multiple and varied careers, all the while gaining friends, garnering respect and strengthening local organizations and institutions.
As a senior at Loras College — he was a graduate of its high school academy — Freund in spring 1941 became a charter employee of radio station KDTH, then owned by the Telegraph Herald, where he organized its library and worked behind the microphone. Upon hearing news of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, he rushed to the studio to assist with around-the-clock reports.
Freund soon had a different perspective on World War II, as a member of the U.S. Air Force, where his duties included tuning command radios on bombers and conducting photographic mapping of the North Pole.
Upon leaving the military, he married Lillian McDonnell and returned to KDTH, where he was news director (1945-60). On the side, he tried his hand at retail sales (1956-62) and served a couple of years on the City Council.
In 1960, he took a job at his alma mater. He worked 25 years — to the day — at Loras College, where he started as director of publications and retired as vice president for development. Post-retirement part-time positions included presenting a weekly editorial on KDUB-TV and negotiating leases for Frank Hardie Advertising. All the while he enjoyed researching local history, especially that of Loras College.
Freund changed jobs many times, but his dedication to his community never wavered.
“To make George’s day,” Lillian recalled, “you’d ask him to do something for you.” Many people and organizations asked. His activities included multiple Loras organizations and projects, Mercy Medical Center, Five Flags Theater, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, Stonehill Care Center and, last but certainly not least, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Many honors flowed his way. They came from the chamber, Serra Club, Fundraising Executives, Community Leadership Institute and, of course, Loras, which among other awards, conferred on him the honorary degree of Doctor of Letters in 2000.
That list of accolades includes his selection as TH First Citizen Award winner of 1989.
When he died in 2006 after four years of poor health, he was survived by Lillian and six of their eight children.
Tributes poured in. “A great broadcaster,” said Paul Hemmer, himself a First Citizen recipient. “He served a variety of charities in the community with a great deal of generosity, passion and dedication,” said Sister Dolores Ullrich, OSF, then president of Stonehill Franciscan Services. Added Jim Collins, president of Loras College, “He was a very dear friend, and a valuable mentor.”
Freund means friend.