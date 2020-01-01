BY Telegraph Herald
Eldon T. Herrig served the Dubuque community in myriad ways during his long life, including ways never made public, but when he received the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award for 1995, it was tagged to a very public campaign.
Herrig, an insurance man who with his son Larry founded and operated a financial services firm, had a philanthropist’s heart and a salesman’s knack for reaching the philanthropist in others. He was a “rainmaker” — someone who with just a phone call or two or three could raise the money needed for this fund drive, for that charity or to just help out an individual in a bad spot.
Those attributes and skills came together in the mid-1990s, when the community was coming to grips with the fact that renovations to the Dubuque County Courthouse, a local landmark, would not include funding to replace the signature gold leaf on the courthouse dome.
Herrig took on the mantle of raising the necessary money through private donations and, some $82,000 later, the dome was restored to its resplendent glory. That initiative was just one of many occasions when Herrig, with the support of his wife, Marge, provided leadership, persuasion or a generous check for the benefit of the community.
One of the few citizens to serve on both the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors (1987-1992) and Dubuque Community School Board (1994-2000), he was born in Dubuque but raised on the family farm near St. Donatus, Iowa. The Herrigs were part of the enclave of families of Luxembourger descent, heritage reflected in Eldon’s manner of speaking.
After World War II, where he served in the Navy, he found success as an insurance salesman.
Financially, his many contributions ranged from giving $1 million gift to Loras College, his alma mater and where he was a regent, to picking up the tab at a local store for someone down on his or her luck. He’d call the store manager, say who was coming over to buy some items, and to send him the bill. Rarely, he said, did a beneficiary take advantage of him, and even when it did happen, he was philosophical about it.
One time, a family in financial straits faced having to give up a life insurance policy. Herrig quietly paid the premium, and when the covered person suddenly died, the family was able to receive the insurance payout. He once described such happy outcomes as “getting raisins with your corn flakes.”
Among the many other beneficiaries of his service and contributions were Clarke University, Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Dubuque, Stonehill Care Center, and Hillcrest Family Services. One of his other notable fundraising initiatives supported creation of a new shelter for women and children. Eldon and Marge Herrig’s names are associated with no fewer than eight funds listed with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
When Herrig died in February 2013 at 86, survivors included his wife and seven children. As his family stated in his obituary, “Eldon gave without keeping score.”