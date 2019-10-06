It’s difficult to make long-range forecasts, on any topic, with much accuracy. But there are some general observations and trends that can be noted, analyzed and predicted. The newspaper industry and the journalism it produces are in a state of flux right now, but some prognostications are possible.
Challenges from outside
forces such as content
and advertisingThe first is manifested in the explosion of almost unlimited content options, from social media, to blogs and vlogs, to websites and video. The other is the rapid addition of digital market methods and channels.
Here, we take these challenges seriously and have been making changes to our products and services. We are adding and evolving our content to include most or all of these media types as well. And we have added a number of great digital and data-based advertising options to our mix.
Add to that a political environment in which the “press” is alleged to be the “enemy of the people” and “fake news” is anything you don’t agree with — no matter how true and provable — sometimes makes it difficult to news media to do their jobs effectively. It was the late, legendary journalist Walter Cronkite who said, “Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy.”
Nonetheless, here are some observations on the current path of newspapers in the country and locally.
NationallyNewspapers continue to consolidate, with hundreds of papers now owned by just a few players. Most of these are financial buyers who appear to be trying to milk profits from the papers by making massive cuts to various departments, especially newsrooms, leaving many a shadow of their former selves. This trend consolidates the industry into a smaller number of remotely-owned operations that rely mostly on news content generated from outside the service area and that often lack local relevance.
National chain newsroom cuts have reduced the number of local reporters, reducing the number of local stories and providing less oversight, accountability and important local community information as more content is sourced from, and shared by, remote locations.
One positive move is more alignment with our audience. Newspapers are rediscovering the importance of the kind of content and experiences that can’t be gotten elsewhere and providing it to their audiences as much as possible. (However, those humorous cat videos don’t inform and advance the community conversation like reporting on city council decisions, school board plans and local business expansion!)
LocallyWe’ve taken a different approach at TH Media and Woodward Community Media. We’ve made efforts to streamline backend processes — they include printing, packaging, ad creation and layout — in order to retain as many of the reporters, who generate local content, as possible. This results in more local articles.
In doing so, we are trying to preserve our content teams as much as possible and provide what cannot be gotten elsewhere: accurate, local reporting on local topics and local newsmakers. In fact, it’s gratifying to hear from people who’ve lived in other communities say how much they notice and appreciate the quantity and quality of local content in our papers, websites and apps.
In our tri-state area, we are blessed to have two important factors that help support continued newspaper readership: A generally older audience (although that is slowly evolving) and no local television or other major news providers.
Our older residents generally prefer print — and so do some younger readers — and continue to subscribe and read the print version of the “paper.” Many also like our e-edition, with its new tiled format and the option to read the “replica,” where they can go online and see how the print edition was packaged and presented.
For all its history, tracing back to 1836, the Telegraph Herald has been the overwhelmingly preferred source for depth and breadth of local stories, information, scores, opinions and discourse on a wide variety of community topics. That strong position is bolstered by the fact that there are no local television stations based in the tri-state area and local radio stations have eliminated or depleted their news departments.
Ultimately, we continue to evolve our business from one that provides “everything for everybody” in a single product and a single format (newspaper in print) to one that provides a wide variety of products and services (newspaper, magazines, websites, experiences and more) in multiple formats, channels and venues (print, web, mobile apps, trips, events, etc.).
And by doing so, this is becoming even more attractive to our advertising partners as we reach a wider, more diverse set of audiences through all these platforms.
Permeating all this is an increasing use of data and analytics, to help us shape the content we provide and taylor the messages we share on behalf of our advertisers.
This is how, I believe, newspapers can transform our businesses and continue to provide some of the core functions important to a thriving community: high-quality, local journalism and a reliable way to reach local readers. Real. Local. News.