Newspapers have long invested in research on reader habits, interests and needs. Over the decades, this research has given us valuable information on which to base a wide variety of content decisions.
Which stories should appear “above the fold” on Page 1?How should reporter beats be configured to better meet reader needs?
Which meetings and events should we cover?
Where should we locate our newsstands and vending machines?
What special sections will advertisers support?
We use research to improve our products, increase customer satisfaction, manage our expenses and gain a competitive advantage in a constantly evolving media marketplace.
For decades, our research tools have included such staples as telephone surveys, focus groups and “man-on-the-street” interviews. But not until the internet came along did we finally feel like we had enough data.
Now, perhaps, we have too much.
Unlike a printed newspaper, a news web site has tentacles that connect it to vast volumes of data about the content and how the readers interact with it. The pageviews, the click-throughs, the impressions and user sessions.
What did they read? When did they read it? How long did they stay? When did they leave? What content is “most popular?” Are the stories too short? Are they too long? What do young people read? What do older people read? How does Google know how old people are?
There are so many questions.
Sometimes, we crunch thousands of numbers, only to learn what we already knew: People read obituaries, mostly.
But sometimes wading through all the ones and zeros, making sense of the charts and graphs, really does result in knowledge and understanding that helps make better journalism.
The world is constantly changing. Reader habits evolve. Baby boomers consume news differently than millennials. People read different things in the morning than they do in the afternoon. Many people still read our TV section!
When we use data to better understand what our readers want, when they want it and how they like it packaged, we can evolve with them and stay relevant in their lives.
At the same time, a wise old editor once said, “Giving readers what they want to read is fine and necessary, but it’s also our job to tell them what they need to know. Otherwise, we’d put the horoscopes and Ask Amy on Page 1 every day.”
Newspapers have a role to play in democracy, and we take that role seriously. Statistical metrics aren’t the only considerations when making editorial decisions. We also have a duty to play a watchdog role.
We send reporters to every local school board and city council meeting, not because those articles generate thousands of “likes” on our Facebook page (they don’t), but because we need to be there because our readers won’t be.
None of us wants to live in a world where governments aren’t held accountable for their decisions and actions.
So, the take-away here is that we’re paying attention to what our readers want, based on how they interact with our content online and through social media, and we’re continually tweaking our news coverage, delivery patterns and media platforms to better suit their needs, both online and in print.
But just because our coverage of the wild turkey crashing through a window at U.S. Bank last March might have been one of the most popular stories, and videos – generating exactly 196,030 impressions on Twitter – doesn’t mean we’re beating the bushes to scare up a few more turkeys. (But seriously, if you haven’t seen it yet, click here: tinyurl.com/y4map79o.)