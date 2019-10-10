BizTimes.biz and Her magazine recently hosted the second annual Salute to Women Awards breakfast.
The event — also presented by ImOn Communications and sponsored by Sedona Staffing Services — recognized four local women nominated by readers who have made a positive impact on their community.
Nicole Hutchison, of Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, received a nod as a Woman of Innovation. Natalie Nemmers, of Dubuque Hempstead High School, was recognized as a Woman Who Makes a Difference. And Michaela Freiburger, of Dubuque Main Street, was honored as a Woman to Watch.
The coveted Woman of the Year Award was presented to Marina O’Rourke, director of the Dubuque Academy of Ballet, the Dubuque City Youth Ballet and the Heartland Ballet.
In addition to our Woman of the Year, learn more about this year’s Salute to Women honorees here.