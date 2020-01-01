BY Telegraph Herald
Ruby Sutton’s selection as the 15th recipient of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award was especially noteworthy for a couple of reasons. She became the first person of color to receive the newspaper’s recognition, and it came in 1984 in a virtually all-white community dealing with a past, present and future of racist attitudes and incidents.
Living in a community where most other African Americans would have given up and moved — and did — Sutton arrived in 1958 with her husband, James. Dubuque had just a handful of black families then, but it was in Dubuque where Ruby, a social worker, and Jim, who never missed a day of work in 45 years as a worker with the Illinois Central railroad, stayed and raised their large family.
It was not easy. The Suttons encountered and endured situations and incidents in Dubuque that were ignorant and ugly. However, through their resiliency, especially by that of Ruby, who grew up amid discrimination in Mississippi, many native Dubuquers received their first interactions with people of color — and for some their first adjustment of attitude regarding race.
But such conversions were neither universal nor widespread. She took mistreatment in stride and kept trying to break through racial barriers. Recalling her early days as a social worker in Dubuque, she said, “Some people slammed doors in my face, and I’d try it again in a week or so.”
A friend once described Sutton (1932-2015) as a bridge between black people and white people in the community. Whether it was as leader of the Dubuque NAACP branch, a social worker, city Human Rights Commission member or Dubuque citizen, her response to prejudice was more educational than confrontational. And slowly — too slowly, some say — things began to change. For nearly all her days, as long as her health permitted, Sutton helped effect that change.
Interviewed after her selection for the First Citizen Award, she said, “I strongly believe that no wants to be prejudiced. It’s just all they know, all they’ve seen. If I can be any help to them knowing some other way, I’ll do it.”
Her quiet leadership and perseverance led to other awards and honors, including the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame, NAACP Peacemaker Award and affixing her name to the local NAACP’s humanitarian award. After her death in September 2015 at age 82, the Dubuque City Council renamed the city-owned structure housing the Multicultural Family Center the Ruby Sutton Building.
When she passed, a Telegraph Herald editorial stated, “The Dubuque community on Friday lost a local icon of civil rights leadership and community action with the death of Ruby Sutton.”
The editorial quoted from an in-depth interview she gave the TH in 2004. Asked what she would tell a young person of color thinking about moving to Dubuque, she answered, “Dubuque’s like any other city. It has its good points and it has its weak points. And you and I together can help pull it together. So don’t ask me should you come? Ask me when.’”