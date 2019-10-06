One of the greatest assets at any news organization is institutional knowledge and an understanding of its community.
As executive editor of the Telegraph Herald, I would hold our staff’s collective community roots up against any news organization in the country.
Loyal readers will likely know something of my Dubuque history, since I began writing columns, sometimes about my personal life, more than 25 years ago.
I’m one of those fourth-generation Dubuquers who has family going back more than a century. I can usually come up with a shirttail relative or old friend to seek out when we’re looking for a source on a given topic.
Brian Cooper, editorial page editor and special projects (like this one) resource, has clocked 33 years at the TH and in Dubuque — three decades as executive editor, building the newsroom staff and shaping the direction of coverage. If there were a quiz bowl on local hot-button issues of the past 30 years or elected officials and community leaders, Brian would clean up.
Local Content Editor Dustin Kass cut his journalism teeth at papers in Kansas, Minnesota and Indiana before returning home to Dubuque in 2012 and joining our team. Dustin grew up here, and if you’re wondering if he’s one of “those Kasses” from south of town, yes he is. And he’s got a few dozen cousins to prove it.
Dubuque native Jim Leitner has been on the TH sports desk more than 30 years, dating back to his days as a Loras College student. In his 20-plus years as sports editor, he’s covered local athletes from Little League to the Olympics. We were proud to see Lites inducted in the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame as a contributor this year.
Megan Gloss, our features editor/opera singer — try finding another one of those — has been all-in on covering the arts in her hometown for more than 15 years. Megan is one of six Clarke College (now University) grads in our newsroom.
Readers have come to appreciate the dry sense of humor that comes through in Ben Jacobson’s column. In addition to editing and column writing, Ben is one of the most prolific reporters on our staff. A Hempstead High School and Clarke College grad, Ben has been with us for seven years, and he also worked a stint at a sister newspaper, the Dyersville Commercial.
Readers know Dave Kettering for his photographer’s eye, something the TH has benefited from for more than 27 years. Dave grew up here, living in Dubuque, later in Peosta and now in East Dubuque. But it’s through the lens of his camera that he’s found every nook and cranny of our neck of the woods.
Monty Gilles, our news editor, oversees the layout and design of the Telegraph Herald, and has recently taken on the same responsibility for many of parent company Woodward Communications’ weekly publications. He’ll soon mark 25 years with the company, and has raised four children here in Dubuque’s North End.
Those are the newsroom leaders — the local connections also run deep through the rest of our staff. Sure, we have our share of newcomers, and fresh eyes bring new discoveries. But we all appreciate being able to count on the institutional knowledge our staff brings collectively.
I believe these roots provide insight and context to our coverage that other news organizations just don’t have. We understand this community and we care deeply about it.
People read our stories because they are concerned about and want to know about what’s going on in their hometown. So do we. Because it’s our hometown, too.