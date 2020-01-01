BY Telegraph Herald
The Great Depression affected millions upon millions of individuals, and rarely for the better. However, one silver lining out of that decade-long economic malaise was it positioned Frank Hardie for a lifetime of leadership and service to his native Dubuque.
Hardie, recipient of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award for 1988, had his sights set on a career in medicine. After two years of pre-med coursework at Loras College, Hardie found the Depression throwing those plans off course. “I couldn’t raise the money to go to medical school,” he explained, and he instead managed to find work with an outdoor advertising company in Quincy, Ill.
A couple of years later, Hardie was back in Dubuque, holding down a job with another sign and advertising company, of which he subsequently bought a division. By 1948, he bought the rest of the company, and Frank Hardie Advertising was born.
As he built his billboard company, he built his resume of community service, lending his time, talent and treasure to local organizations large and small. An early beneficiary was the United Way Services. In the late 1970s, he was part of the corps of civic leaders who mounted a successful last-ditch effort to what is today the historic Five Flags Theater.
Prior to the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award, Hardie received the Loras College Distinguished Alumni Award, a Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award and — twice — the Bronze Keystone Award from the Boys Club of America.
A Telegraph Herald editorial commenting on Hardie’s selection for the First Citizen Award noted that while the recognition will be tagged 1988, his contributions to the community were by no means limited to that year. “Indeed, Hardie’s leadership and contribution to the community is as notable for its sustained longevity as it is achievement,” the editorial stated.
“Many people are capable of volunteering their time and talents over the short-term. It doesn’t take long for burn-out and diminished interest to take over. However, few are able to maintain such a high level of commitment and involvement-decade-after decade; Frank Hardie is one of those people.
“While some people’s volunteerism may be measured in years, this Dubuque native’s service, is measured in decades. Consider four decades of leadership with the local United Way. Another four decades with Dubuque’s Rotary Club, a service organization. Three decades with the Dubuque Boys Club. Three decades of service with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. Two decades with Loras College and Clarke College projects.
“And then there are nearly another dozen civic and religious organizations that have had the benefit of Hardie’s support, involvement and leadership — including a stint on the school board. While all this was going on, Hardie has been building a quality outdoor advertising business and building friendships.
“It is because of people like Frank Hardie that Dubuque is a quality community in which to live and work. We are proud to recognize him as the winner of Telegraph Herald’s First Citizen Award of 1988.”
Retirement was never in his career plan. When he wasn’t tending to plants in his garden or greenhouse, or visiting with cronies at the Dubuque Shooting Society, he was on duty at his company, then headed by his son Steve, into his 80s. In 1991, the 80-year-old told the Telegraph Herald article about octogenarians still in the workforce, Frank Hardie, said, “If I was to retire, I would go batty.”
He died in October 2000 at age 89. His wife of 49½ years, the former Georgette Spensely, had died in 1989. He was survived by two sons and three daughters, and preceded in death by an infant daughter.
Upon his death, Sister Catherine Dunn BVM, president of Clarke College, where he had been a Development Council member, said, “When Frank Hardie spoke, the world listened because he made such sense.”