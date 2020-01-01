BY Telegraph Herald
While most other recipients of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award had resumes reflecting service and contributions involving a dozen or more community organizations and associations, Donna Ginter’s recognition was due to doing one thing, doing it well, doing it at an important time and doing it for a long, long time.
What started as a private act of compassion blossomed into a community-wide tradition, thanks to Ginter’s dedication and exhaustive efforts.
Long before and well after her selection for the First Citizen Award for 1994, Ginter organized and directed a free Thanksgiving dinner for the needy. The name Donna Ginter became every bit a Dubuque Thanksgiving tradition as turkey and dressing. She was the woman in charge — and had the bullhorn to prove it — for more than a half-century. Even after her 2013 death, Ginter’s tradition is carried on by her daughters and other volunteers.
Though a South Dakota native, she moved with her parents to the Dubuque area, where her parents James and Geneva Gordon owned and operated Gordon’s, a tavern, dance hall and gasoline station in Asbury. It was there she met Joseph Ginter, whom she married when she was 19.
Joe, who died in 1972, and Donna operated a succession of their own establishments, including the Navy Club (1957), Broken Spur, for four decades the Silver Dollar and, starting in 1981, the West Dubuque Tap.
The Thanksgiving tradition started in 1961, during their Silver Dollar days, when they noted that the over-the-road truckers who patronized her tavern on South Main Street had nowhere to go on Thanksgiving. They received an invitation to the Ginter home. Word got around, and before long, their Thanksgiving guest list became so large that their house had to be rewired to handle the electrical demand for multiple turkey roasters. Anyone who needed a good, hot Thanksgiving dinner was welcome at the Ginter residence, no questions asked.
In time, the event moved downtown, to the Knights of Columbus Hall. Ginter arranged for a corps of volunteer drivers to deliver Thanksgiving meals to shut-ins. In her final years, about 2,500 meals were being served.
To cover the costs associated with feeding that throng, Ginter raised money throughout the year, accepting donations and organizing other community events, such as Catfish Festival and RiverFest. As Thanksgiving approached and funds were low, Ginter would put out the word through the TH, and contributions immediately flowed in to keep the holiday tradition alive.
She died at age 84, in May 2013, just days after wrapping up a rain-plagued Catfish Festival. Survivors included four sons and four daughters.
In an editorial reflecting on her life, the TH noted a special aspect about her holiday dinners: They were not a one-way proposition. “Certainly, those who received a free dinner when they might otherwise have gone without appreciated it,” the editorial stated. “But there were many volunteers who considered it Ginter’s gift to them when she allowed them to give up their Thanksgiving to help her.”
Dubuque’s mayor, Roy Buol, likewise paid tribute. “There aren’t many like Donna Ginter,” he said. “She was the most caring, compassionate person. She could motivate the masses to help. She leaves big shoes to fill. It’s a tremendous loss for the community. She was someone who cared about everyone regardless of their place in life. That’s a rare commodity in any community. I don’t know of anyone who didn’t know Donna.”