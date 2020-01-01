BY Telegraph Herald
Asked to describe a kindly, informed and devout woman from their hometown, Dubuquers for decades could have simply pointed to a photo of Auleen Eberhardt and said, “That’s her.”
Asked to describe a woman who was energetic, occasionally controversial and always working to change hearts and minds, they would give the same answer: Auleen Eberhardt.
The 1980 recipient of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award had all those attributes — and more — all wrapped in an unassuming and petite package. Anyone who looked at her and thought she was a “little old lady from Dubuque” — a pushover — had another thing coming.
Whether it involved campaigning for a gubernatorial pardon for a neighborhood tree, pressuring shopkeepers to place risqué magazines away from young eyes or encouraging women to speak out on important issues, Auleen Eberhardt (1899-1995) was not one to back down.
Many of her initiatives came through Catholic Mothers Study Club, which she organized in January 1941 to help women prepare for changes in their lives during wartime (which she believed to be inevitable) and to learn more about religion, health, child care and civics. Catholic Mothers Study Clubs sprung up around the city and other communities, assisting fellow members and others in need, studying issues, hosting discussions and hearing guest speakers.
Other Catholic Mothers Study Club campaigns included raising money for and securing placement of a nativity display in Washington Park, waging a (pre-vaccine) campaign to combat polio and lobbying against admission fees in Dubuque parks. Nearly three dozen groups were still active a half-century after Mrs. E, as she was commonly known, founded the first.
Mrs. E’s interest in journalism — as a teen she made $5 a week as part-time society editor of the Dubuque Times-Journal — and love of her Catholic faith came together in 1921 when she became the first lay employee of the official newspaper of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, The Witness.
She expanded her journalistic reach, writing articles for Catholic magazines. During the Great Depression — money for the Tony and Auleen Eberhardt family was tight — she started submitting Dubuque news stories to The Des Moines Register. To say she was a regular Register contributor would be an understatement. Her voice at the end of the telephone line became unmistakable to generations of Register journalists. “She’s very dynamic and energetic,” her editor said at the time of her selection for the TH award. “She calls in every afternoon, and I mean every afternoon — Christmas or Easter.” Though the quality and quantity of her calls waned in her later years, her service as The Register’s Dubuque “correspondent” spanned more than 60 years — until shortly before her death at age 95.
Though she often had to report on unsavory people and unpleasant events, Mrs. E usually found the good side of people. “Her example has been a simple one,” the TH stated in 1980, “marked by the virtues of faith, hope and charity.”
A daily mass attendee, founder of Catholic Mothers Study Clubs and originator of the annual Mary’s Day observance at the cathedral, she received the Pro Ecclesia et Ponifice award, the highest honor afforded a Catholic lay person, in the early 1970s.
Outside of the church, her civic contributions spanned a lifetime, from when she was the 18-year-old organizer of the first Dog and Cat Party, a fundraiser at Hotel Julien Dubuque to support humane treatment of animals, until she was well into her 80s.
Through it all, she boosted her native Dubuque — even when it negatively impacted her personally.
When Auleen Eberhardt died at age 95 in January 1995, Mike Gibson, an acquaintance and local historian, recalled when early 1990s highway improvements meant losing her longtime home on Fremont Street. “I know she hated to leave that house,” Gibson said, “But she said, ‘If this is progress, then I won’t stand in the way.’”