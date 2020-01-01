BY Telegraph Herald
When the Telegraph Herald selects the recipient of its First Citizen Award, based on nominations from readers, it usually honors individuals who have gone above and beyond in community-enhancing endeavors outside their official occupations.
Some people might have sensed an exception in the selection of Jerry Enzler in 1991. However, Enzler’s energy, vision and achievements as leader of the Dubuque County Historical Society transcended position descriptions. That he was so good at this job delivered an important boost to the entire Dubuque community — at a time it really needed a lift.
When he was announced for the TH’s 22nd annual award, little did anyone know that Enzler would stick around his adopted hometown another 25 years, during which time he built success upon success. The crown jewel is, of course, the Smithsonian-affiliated National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
Enzler was born in Maryland (1951) but already had connections with Dubuque, where his father and grandfather were born. He graduated from Loras College in 1973. Four years later, after an accounting job and a volunteer mission, he was looking for a job and had a hankering for museum work. Why not in Dubuque? A phone call or two (or three) later, he landed a position running the historical society’s only museum at the time, the Ham House.
The rest, as they say, particularly when the topic is history, was history.
Historical society board member and benefactor Bill Woodward, then vice chairman and secretary of the Telegraph Herald’s parent company, Woodward Communications, Inc., observed on the occasion of Enzler’s selection for the First Citizen Award that some people dream but can’t bring those dreams to reality, while others can carry out someone else’s dreams. Enzler, said Woodward, embodied the rare combination of dreamer and doer. Woodward, who himself had dreams for a bigger and better historical society, museums, and tourism-focused riverfront, worked closely with Enzler until his death 1995.
Woodward’s vision and financial backing, complemented by dozens of other generous donors, fueled Enzler’s drive to open in 2003 the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. It expanded impressively upon the Woodward Riverboat Museum, which Enzler helped bring on line in the early 1980s. A second building on the museum campus opened in 2010. Enzler helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars toward the national museum and the overarching America’s River development project.
After 40 years with the historical society, Enzler retired in late 2016. His wife, Kate Fischer, at the time described him as a man with a boy’s enthusiasm. “He’s like a kid when it comes to being excited about cool projects,” Fischer said. “The boy part of the equation gets as excited as an 8-year-old. The man part of it is that Jerry has always had the hard work, initiative, responsibility, tenacity and intelligence to actually pull off the ideas.”
As he approached retirement, Enzler reflected on a return visit to the place where his Dubuque career started, the Ham House. “I got a little teary-eyed,” he told the TH. “I was at the 1977 Ice Cream Social, and here it was, 2016. I was a kid at the time (in 1977) with two children, and now I have eight grandchildren. I was there with my children and my grandchildren, so it was a happy tear. I thought, ‘How sweet is this?’”