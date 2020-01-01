Today we commemorate a special anniversary for our favorite TH event of the year. For five decades now, Jan. 1 marks the day when we unveil the recipient of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.
In the last half of a century, the TH has singled out some of the greatest leaders in local history for this time-honored award. It has become the premier such honor in our community and something of a lifetime achievement award for folks who have consistently set the bar high and exceeded expectations.
Today, Terry and Paula Friedman join the ranks of this esteemed group as the recipients of the 50th Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.
To mark these 50 years of winners, we began in mid-November to retell the stories of all the individuals – and one group – who have received the honor over the years, publishing one story each day. Today, we present our readers with this keepsake magazine, compiling stories of all the winners since the award’s inception in 1970.
Our First Citizen Award recipients have been groups and individuals from all corners of our community — humble servants in religious life; leaders of business and industry; extraordinary volunteers; incredible philanthropists. With a variety of achievements to their name, these individuals continue to inspire others and make our community better. Each found a way to work above and beyond their regular occupations to help others and make our community a better place to live, work and play.
We’re hoping this magazine will shed light on this unique piece of local history, telling the stories of these remarkable individuals whose commitment and contributions over the decades have sustained and improved the Dubuque community.
Special thanks goes to Brian Cooper, who retired in November after 30-plus years of leadership in the TH newsroom. Before leaving, Brian wrote the majority of these First Citizen stories. The rest were reworked with the benefit of the reporting done by dozens of reporters who penned these stories of honor to run each Jan. 1.
Today, we’re proud to remember the good deeds and unique attributes of 50 years’ worth of Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award winners.
Amy Gilligan
Executive Editor