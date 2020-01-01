News in your town

Viral cow photo, murder trial verdict, restaurant-related among most-read TH stories of 2019

Dubuque man charged with homicide for crash that killed woman, unborn child

TH First Citizen Award winners: Dubuque couple's philanthropy driven by their passions

Police: Woman possibly injured in 3-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Dubuque police: Man arrested for OWI after sliding through yard, over bluff

Authorities: Woman killed in crash with Iowa County snowplow

Police: Platteville man who fled from police arrested for 5th OWI

Presidential candidate Yang coming to Monticello

Rock band best known for 'Blurry' returning to Dubuque

Telegraph Herald All-Area Football Team of the Decade

How to make taralli, the crispy Italian snack, that a nonna would love

Ask Amy: Older father hates granddad assumptions

Received an air fryer for the holidays? Here’s what to make first