If not for the leadership and vision of Wayne A. Norman Sr. (1920-2001), Dubuque would look and be much different today.
In 1973, when he was selected for the Telegraph Herald’s First Citizen Award — the previous three years, the honor was called Man of the Year — Norman had already made a major difference in the community.
He spearheaded the successful campaign to spare the Orpheum Theater, Fourth and Main streets, from the urban renewal wrecking ball, and get the place added to the National Register of Historic Places. He then turned his sights toward a public referendum, also successful, to authorize construction of Five Flags Civic Center, which would connect to the Orpheum (later named Five Flags Theater).
But, as it turned out, Norman was just getting started.
A Dubuque native, Norman was a 1942 architectural engineering graduate of Iowa State University and an Air Force veteran. Returning to his hometown after his military service, he worked 27 years for Caradco, a millwork manufacturer, where he rose to the rank of general manager. He took early retirement, at age 52, in early 1972 — a couple of years before the TH honor came his way.
Though he would join the University of Dubuque, of which he was a trustee, in 1980 as development director, his change in employment status opened up more time for his hobbies — especially painting — and other civic endeavors.
On Five Flags and his other projects — many were centered on history, architecture and the arts — Norman did not go it alone. Time after time, he was able to secure as allies people of influence and affluence to get things done. Norman had the vision and leadership qualities that made people want to join him. When the TH conducted surveys of the most powerful and influential community leaders, Norman’s name regularly appeared.
Among his allies was Bill Woodward, whose family held majority ownership of Telegraph Herald, Inc. Both were involved in the Five Flags campaigns, and Woodward and Norman took leadership roles in helping establish the Dubuque County Historical Society’s Woodward Riverboat Museum, which evolved and expanded into the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, which today features the Wayne and Edie Norman Gallery.
Calling Norman “one of the most remarkable individuals in (Dubuque) history,” Jerry Enzler, who ran the museum for its first 40 years, in 2001 said of Norman, “He was a tireless advocate for Dubuque, a visionary who inspired friends and associates to join his cause for preservation and the arts.”
Besides his involvement in local arts organizations, including the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, he headed the Iowa Arts Council and served on the Iowa Humanities Board.
Norman told a TH reporter on the occasion of the First Citizen Award, “I have a conviction that Dubuque is unique. New Orleans and San Francisco are my two favorite cities, after Dubuque, and though it might sound pretty strange, I believe we have that potential.”
An advocate for architectural preservation, Norman’s many initiatives included personally purchasing 18 Bluff Street structures to block demolition in favor of restoration — many make up today’s Cable Car Square — and restoring the historic Ryan House.
However, he did not oppose new construction where it made sense to him, and was active in the establishment of Ecumenical Towers, Westminster Presbyterian Church and the YMCA-YWCA community center.
“The blending of the old with the new, the colleges, seminaries, the monastery, the Fourth Street cable car, the river, the old steamboat lore and just basically the beauty of the location all just fascinate me,” Norman said. It all has basic, raw beauty and we can’t let the new ruin it. We must learn to blend both, not ruin one to make room for the other.
“We shouldn’t water our diversities down, but accentuate them and make them beautiful.”
At the time of his death at age 81 on Jan. 20, 2001, Wayne A. Norman Sr. was survived by his wife, the former Edith Stuart, and three children.