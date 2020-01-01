BY Telegraph Herald
Eugene K. “Gene” Heinemann was a Burlington Northern Railroad station agent in 1983 when the railroad wanted to transfer him to Nebraska. Heinemann said no thanks. He took early retirement instead and stayed in his adopted hometown, Dubuque.
By then, Heinemann was among the Tri-State Men’s Garden Club members who started Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens on 16½ acres inside the city’s Marshall Park.
For the next 15 years, Heinemann, longtime president of the arboretum’s board, seemed to be on site as much a fixture as the trees, plants and flowers that received his loving attention. “I’m out here because I like to be out here,” he told the TH during an interview conducted at — where else? — the arboretum. He instructed the reporter, “Underline ‘like.’”
That conversation took place less than six months after he underwent surgery for a brain tumor. After radiation treatments, he was continuing chemotherapy but still showing up at the arboretum and doing as much as he possibly could.
“Gene has made the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens the showplace of Dubuque,” Jim Schwarz, the organization’s vice president and a friend of Heinemann, told the TH.
The Iowa Park and Recreation Association honored Heinemann with an award, noting he gave nearly 9,000 volunteer hours as well as his leadership in the association.
Born in 1926 in Stockholm, Wis., where he gained an appreciation for gardening from his mother, Heinemann graduated from high school and served two years in the U.S. Navy. He and his wife, Mary Lou, lived in St. Paul, Minn., for a while before Gene landed a job in Chicago with the railroad, which eventually sent him to Dubuque.
Brian Cooper, TH executive editor at the time, in a column recalled informing Heinemann in December 1997 of his selection for the First Citizen Award and enlisting his participation in an interview and photo shoot for the surprise announcement. It had to be scheduled around his cancer treatments. “Though chemotherapy claimed his hair,” Cooper wrote, “he was not reluctant about being photographed bare-headed or about talking about his health setback.”
Heinemann did not live to see the announcement of his successor as First Citizen Award recipient. He succumbed to his cancer Nov. 29, 1998. His survivors included his wife and two children.
“While other founders of the arboretum proposed shooting low and going slowly, Heinemann had a greater vision,” a TH editorial stated at the time of his selection. “With his leadership and old-fashioned sweat equity, volunteers transformed the site from farmland to an outstanding arboretum — featuring, by the way, the country’s largest hosta garden. The number of hours Heinemann has invested in the arboretum — all as a volunteer — is incalculable …
“Gene Heinemann works hard today so that other people may enjoy the arboretum years from now.”
Today, more than two decades later, that is exactly what is happening.