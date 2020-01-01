BY Telegraph Herald
Born in 1939, J. Bruce Meriwether grew up in Taylorville, in central Illinois, where he starred in basketball, football and track. He matriculated to the University of Dubuque on a basketball scholarship, played football as well as basketball, and stayed in town after graduation.
At the time of his 1993 selection for the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award, he was chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Hawkeye Bank of Dubuque, previously First National and subsequently U.S. Bank. He joined the financial institution in 1960 and, except for a couple of years in the late 1960s when he operated his own advertising agency, he made banking his career.
His predecessor — as bank chairman and on the First Citizen Award honor roll — Bill Kruse, said, “Bruce is one of those special people who has truly made our tri-state community a wonderful place to live.”
Meriwether explained at the time, “I’ve always felt some responsibility to do some things for and with this community. It’s been very good to us (his family) and we like it.”
One thing he didn’t like was Dubuque’s reputation and record of being unwelcoming to minorities. He not only saw racial diversity as the right thing to do morally, he considered it imperative for community advancement.
The city suffered a series of figurative body blows involving cross-burnings, rallies by white supremacists and the resultant national publicity. Colleges and employers alike reported that recruitment of people of color was somewhere near zero.
Concerned local leaders approached Meriwether, an executive known for accomplishments and influence, looking for solutions. The result was creation in May 1992 of the Dubuque Council for Diversity, an organization and program that he himself chaired.
“Simple words cannot describe this man’s commitment to living a life, not just talking about diversity,” the organization’s executive director, Karmen Hall Miller, said of Meriwether.
Existence of the council sparked controversy, including criticism from many corners of the nearly all-white community, but Meriwether stuck with it, suffering the slings and arrows through the couple of years that the program operated. He made no apologies for the initiative, stating in 1992, “It’s the right thing to do.”
After the TH recognition and stepping out of the diversity frying pan, Meriwether soon stepped into another fire.
The University of Dubuque, of which he was a trustee, faced leadership and financial crises. In August 1996, he made the unlikely transition from banker to university president, serving as acting president of his alma mater for two crucial years.
Not an academician, Meriwether applied his business experience and leadership skills to bring more stability to the university before turning over the presidential reins to Jeffrey Bullock, who still faced lots of heavy lifting.
Meriwether, a catalyst in the creation of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., served countless other organizations through the years, including Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, Hillcrest Family Services, Wahlert High School, United Way, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Junior Achievement, Dubuque Museum of Art, The Finley Hospital and Iowa College Foundation.
In retirement, Meriwether and his wife, Shirley, lived 22 years in northern Wisconsin but in October 2019 returned to Dubuque.