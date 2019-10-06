It doesn’t take a particularly long look around the community to see that when it comes to arts and culture, the tri-state area enjoys a healthy scene that has exploded in recent years.
Among them are a plethora of live theater offerings, symphony-meets-rock and country concerts, a fledgling film festival, a ballet company with ties to the prestigious Ballet Russes, unique displays of public art and a smattering of colorful murals that illuminate the downtown Dubuque landscape.
That’s not even the most impressive part: The majority are grassroots efforts that have evolved from the vision and passion of local creators and innovators.
On any given weekend, locals and visitors alike also can take in a diverse spectrum of festivals that celebrate everything from food, wine and craft brews to Irish heritage and dragon boats.
Some have dubbed the uptick in activity as a kind of renaissance; however, its vibrancy today is unlike anything I have experienced in the 15 years I have both reported on and participated in the area’s arts scene.
It all makes the TH Features Department team’s task of delivering the latest news about such an outpouring of creative juices exhilarating, albeit a bit challenging.
Yet, while many U.S. news organizations have cut back their coverage of local arts, I’ve been proud of the commitment the TH has made to mirror the community’s support of such efforts.
Current
Until recently, our department not only developed content but produced page layouts for the TH’s Current section. Recently, design duties shifted to a separate, centralized department which will enable my primary efforts to be focused exclusively on content planning and reporting.
Arts and entertainment always has been at the heart of that task. And throughout the years, there have been a number of legendary luminaries with whom we have had the rare opportunity to speak, ahead of their visits to the area.
Alice Cooper, who graced the stage at Five Flags Center, was a recent favorite. Sister Helen Prejean, who authored the book “Dead Man Walking” and inspired the film of the same name, granted me a sit-down interview before a speaking engagement at the University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center.
And outfits like Gaelic Storm and Bret Michaels are such frequent visitors, we practically have them on speed dial.
Yet nothing beats the enthusiasm of chatting with local artists about their latest creations, or those with area ties who have sowed the seeds of their homegrown talents in other soils.
Individuals such as Pulitzer Prize finalist and composer Michael Gilbertson, former “Entertainment Tonight” and Hallmark “Home and Family” host Mark Steines, Broadway star Rita Harvey, actress Kate Mulgrew, Academy Award-winning documentary film director (as well as former TH photo intern) Louie Psihoyos, and film and video game composer Luke Flynn (who recently returned to the area to raise a family, while continuing to build his Hollywood resume remotely) have routinely taken time to help us keep our readers up to speed on exciting new developments in their careers.
Even George R.R. Martin, author of the wildly popular “Game of Thrones” series, who had a teaching stint at Clarke College in the 1970s, has continued to share a soft spot for Dubuque when we’ve reached out.
In addition to arts and entertainment, our daily Current section also devotes coverage to health and wellness, food, religion, film, fashion, trends and personality profiles.
Our Sunday section expands on that, with features on books, travel, home and gardening, leisure, games and an assortment of local and syndicated columnists sharing their slice of life.
Additional publications
Another niche in Features is our production of several magazines. Among them are our monthly editions of Her and BizTimes.biz, both available for free through direct mail, as well as semiannual editions of a tourism guide Vacationland, which is delivered with the Telegraph Herald.
One of our latest efforts is Farm Life, produced twice per year and giving a nod to our prominent agricultural community.
How our sources play a part
To help our readers stay in the know, we rely heavily on our relationships with local organizations to keep us informed about upcoming events, new initiatives and people creating spectacular things.
Because there is so much happening in the area, time and space fill up quickly, so I always urge sources: If you or someone you know has a story to tell, an upcoming event to promote, or if you just have a great story idea, let us know as early as possible so we can devote our best coverage resources to it.
You can do that by emailing me at megan.gloss@thmedia.com or calling 563-588-5638.