BY Telegraph Herald
In its December 1983 article announcing her selection as the 14th recipient of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award, the TH described Mary Biggins as a Dubuquer who couldn’t say “no.”
What she might have lacked in refinement and social graces, Biggins (1904-1995) made up for with an abundance of roll-up-the-sleeves energy toward community betterment.
She had the down-to-earth personality and candor that allowed her to connect with people, whether it was in the boys department at J.C. Penney, where she was a sales clerk for 42 years; the Wa-Tan-Ye club county fair food stand, which she supervised for some three decades; or occupying her favorite barstool at the Shot Tower.
Before starting at J.C. Penney in 1927, Biggins’ jobs included three years as a teacher south of her native Zwingle, Iowa — her transportation was a horse and buggy — and a stint as a clerk at the Dubuque A&P grocery store. After retiring from the department store, she put in a few hours at a Dubuque flower shop.
However, it was in her work outside of work where Biggins made her mark. The TH’s article included an exhaustive summary of her many and varied volunteer endeavors. No doubt the list was complete and accurate: It was Biggins’ personal New Year’s Eve tradition to update her own obituary. After all, said Biggins, who never married, she was the only person who would know.
Her list included many organizations dedicated to eradicating various medical maladies, Biggins quipped, “I’m very glad there aren’t any more organs in the body to go wrong.” But those groups were not the only ones to reach out and recruit her. “They don’t have a bit of trouble finding me when they need somebody,” she said. “They hear I’m an easy mark.” She couldn’t seem to say “no.”
One of the first organizations to which she said “yes” was Wa-Tan-Ye Club, a women’s service club that was organizing a Dubuque chapter. She became a charter member in 1937. Even when she ended her three decades as manager of the club’s food stand at the Dubuque County Fair, she still volunteered at the booth. She was making change and chatting up customers just a few months before her death.
Year after year, she organized bus trips, including to Gays Mills, Wis., for its apple festival, and to Wrigley Field, to see her beloved Chicago Cubs play baseball.
Her extensive list of volunteer activities was all the more remarkable in that Biggins never drove; she relied on city buses or friends to get her where she needed to be. Nursing home residents got a clue into her personality — never taking herself too seriously — when she showed up for a visit wearing a G-rated Playboy bunny costume.
“For 46 years, she’s said yes to worthy causes from the American Cancer Society to the Wa-Tan-Ye service club,” the TH noted. “If an organization starting with ‘Z’ had ever asked, she’d have volunteered there, too.”
Not making the list were her private calls on a particular woman — a senior with mobility problems. Every Thursday, Biggins stopped in to run errands for her or just visit.
Biggins for years was a regular at the Shot Tower, which was across Locust Street from her apartment. She always sipped her beer while sitting beside the bar’s cash register – the best spot to strike up conversations with friends and strangers alike. She was such a fixture at the Shot Tower that if she knew that wouldn’t be there for some reason, she would phone the bartender and let him know, lest someone worry about her.
Some might have argued that in Biggins the bar had an underage patron: As a Leap Year baby (1904), her Feb. 29 birthday came around only 22 times.
The First Citizen Award came her way a couple of months before her 80th — or it is 20th? — birthday. “She was really proud of that honor (First Citizen Award),” friend and cousin Doris Slattery recalled in 1995.
About the time Biggins turned 90, when Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad was in town, he presented her with a certificate of appreciation for all her volunteer work. “It’s people like Mary Biggins that make Dubuque and Iowa such a great place,” he said.
At the time of the TH award, and almost a dozen years before her passing, Biggins had no plans to retire from volunteer service. “You’ve got to be going every day,” she said. “I could have a stroke by tomorrow morning, but as long as I have my health, I’m gonna use it till I drop.”