BY Telegraph Herald
In 1978, when Jacqueline F. Merritt became the ninth recipient of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award, her list of volunteer activities and accomplishments was impressive, extensive and exhaustive.
But she wasn’t done yet.
She was a woman some might describe as a “stay-at-home mom.” While she was a mother — of six, including a special-needs daughter — she was rarely staying home. When not caring for her family — her husband, F. Benjamin Merritt, was a Dubuque pediatrician — she rarely stayed at home. Jacque Merritt made volunteer service for the community a full-time job.
Though she had served about 20 organizations for various periods during the previous two decades, and continued to volunteer after her selection for the Telegraph Herald award, her work toward preservation of a community treasure and especially on behalf of people with special needs stand out.
In 1970, when the old and run-down Orpheum Theater was slated for demolition under the city’s urban renewal program, Merritt signed onto the campaign to save the theater from the wrecking ball, renovate it and see it linked to new construction as a historic part of Five Flags Civic Center. Among those who were leaders in the campaign and other Five Flags initiatives were Wayne Norman, himself a previous First Citizen honoree, and Bill Woodward, executive at Woodward Communications, Inc., parent company of the Telegraph Herald. A TH reporter interviewed Woodward about Merritt.
“She doesn’t persuade you. She doesn’t cajole you. She doesn’t push you,” said Woodward, searching for the right words. “She has a way of making you want to do things. She has a way of making you feel good about yourself.”
That quality was evident in Merritt’s years-long efforts to help people with special needs — the developmentally disabled — feel good about themselves.
Her commitment in that area came about after her sixth child, Amy, was born with Down Syndrome and severe vision limitations. She recruited additional volunteers so that Area Residential Care could offer training services for children as young as Amy. She founded Very Special Arts, a local program that eventually became a statewide nonprofit organization devoted entirely to supporting and showcasing artists with disabilities.
In the years before and after the TH award, Merritt served on the boards of local, state and national organizations dedicated to the disabled, including Area Residential Care. But her public service was not confined to that need. Her long list of organizations and institutions included the University of Dubuque, Iowa Arts Council, United Way, Visiting Nurse Association, Foster Grandparents and the former First National Bank of Dubuque.
In the late 1970s to mid-1985, awards and special recognitions flowed her way, from the Dubuque City Council chambers (Outstanding Service Award) to the White House (President Reagan’s National Volunteer Action Award). Arts organizations and those serving the disabled showed their gratitude.
Though she was the first woman to receive the First Citizen Award, her comments in the TH article 41 years ago reflect the belief that she was still living in a man’s world. “I think we have a long way to go in really tapping the intelligence and resources in the women of Dubuque,” she said. “I don’t think people are aware of the abilities that are there.”
Dubuque’s tireless volunteer and civic leader Jacque Merritt died March 22, 1995, at age 66.