BY Telegraph Herald
It’s been said that rules, like records, are made to be broken. In 1990, when it came to the Telegraph Herald’s internal “rule” that only one individual or married couple per year could receive its First Citizen Award, it was broken.
Understandably so. The recipients of the 21st annual award, Walter Peterson and Bill Kruse, were most deserving of the honor.
It was only the second occasion in which more than one individual or married couple shared the First Citizen Award. (The first time, in 1985, it was the entire Dubuque Racing Association — with special mention for Terry Harrmann, Arnold Honkamp and Dave Clemens.) It hasn’t happened since.
Though not related, Peterson and Kruse were united in their dedication to the community overall and the University of Dubuque in particular. Peterson (1920-2007) was university president and then chancellor and Kruse (1924-2012), a Dubuque native, served on the university board of trustees for 44 years, including time as chair. The university presented him the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters in 1998, and he remained an emeritus member of the board for the rest of his life.
The two honorees met through UD. Kruse, whose lifelong career in local banking started when he was still a teenager, was a member of the board when it hired Peterson to be university president in 1970. They were among those who rode the ups and downs of leadership in higher education, especially on smaller campuses.
Interviewed on the occasion of their recognition from the Telegraph Herald, Kruse recalled his first act of volunteerism: A member of the Dubuque Jaycees, he stepped up to chair of the club’s 1955 children’s Christmas party. His volunteer efforts continued and expanded from there, including hospitals, colleges, Junior Achievement, arts organizations, business groups, church and environmental concerns.
In addition to the Telegraph Herald award, Kruse received recognition from many other organizations, including the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, Dubuque Jaycees, national Junior Achievement and Dubuque Business Hall of Fame.
“Because of my involvements,” he said, “I’ve met hundreds of interesting people.” And hundreds of people met a warm, soft-spoken and genuine civic leader who rose from a messenger at First National Bank to its chief executive officer.
One of those interesting people was Peterson, a native of Idaho who served as UD president from 1970 to 1990 before taking on the part-time role of chancellor of the institution. Among his achievements was strengthening ties between the campus and the wider Dubuque community through personal outreach and special events, particularly those involving the fine arts, current issues and foreign policy.
He received numerous awards and recognitions beside First Citizen, including those from Junior Achievement, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and Dubuque County Historical Society, which declared him a “Treasure of Dubuque.”
Peterson was “a tireless entertainer and host,” recalled his family, noting the many times phoned to tell his wife, Barbara, that company was coming — in 10 minutes. (Walter and Barbara met when he was 3 and she was 3 months old.) “’Get-togethers,’ as Walter called them, at the Peterson home were known for the warmth of friendship, conversation, fun and the strength of his mixed drinks.”
Over the years, TH reporters writing about the passing of prominent community members had a go-to source in Peterson. “That’s because when Walt Peterson got to know a person, he really knew them,” a TH editorial noted. “He listened closely. He asked questions. He delighted in others’ stories.”
In time, Peterson noticed the pattern and teased the caller from the TH, “I’m going to stop taking your calls. You realize someday you’ll be writing my obit story, don’t you?”
That someday occurred in late October 2007, when he died after several years of fading health. He was 87. His survivors included Barbara and two sons.
“Although the University of Dubuque benefited most from his leadership, his contribution to higher education was acknowledged with honorary degrees from Clarke and Loras colleges as well,” the TH noted in an editorial. “If we attempted to note every committee upon which Peterson served, every policy he influenced, every cause or project for which he volunteered, and every kind and supportive word (spoken or via handwritten notes) he communicated, we could fill this page — and more. Instead, suffice to say Dubuque has lost a treasured friend in Walter Peterson. Our community is a better place because of him.”
Kruse died in May 2012 at age 88, after years of failing health. Survivors included his wife, Barbara, and six stepchildren. A Telegraph Herald editorial noting his passing observed: “There are a great many benefits of living a long, happy life, including years of retirement. In terms of community leadership, the longer a retiree has been away from the civic limelight, the more that people might forget or, in the case of newer residents, never know of his or her contributions.”