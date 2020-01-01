BY Telegraph Herald
Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award recipients before and after him were community leaders in business, civic affairs and philanthropy, but there was one and only one Jackson “Mac” Marshall (1894-1977).
A homespun boilerman with a lifelong love of nature, Marshall made what was then — and perhaps still is — the most significant donation to the City of Dubuque in the history of his adopted hometown.
In 1975, the year he became the sixth recipient of the TH award, Marshall gave away the 51 acres of meadow and walnut timberland he owned near John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street. Then valued at about a quarter-million dollars (about $1.2 million today), the land represented virtually everything Marshall had to his name.
“Many may have given more,” his attorney, David Hammer, told the Dubuque City Council on the occasion of the donation, “but few have given as much.”
Though his grandfather William Marshall came to Dubuque from London in 1851, Jackson Marshall was born in LeMars, Iowa, in December 1894. However, as a child he was living in Dubuque and working in Marshall Boiler Works, following in the footsteps of his grandfather and his father, Harry. Jackson was managing the shop by age 17.
After leaving the business to serve in World War I — he was among Dubuque’s initial 13 draftees — and three years laboring on various railroads, Marshall returned to Dubuque and the family business. Skilled boilermen were hard to find, and customers kept finding Marshall more than 30 years after he declared himself retired from the trade. And finding him took a bit of effort, as boiler emergencies could happen in the middle of the night and Marshall never had a telephone. Operators were so often asked to be connected to Marshall, a Telegraph Herald article recalled, that the phone company offered him a phone line at no charge; he declined.
Folks with a balky boiler might have found him at his home in the 2600 block of Windsor Avenue, but they were more likely to track him down at his rural farmhouse or somewhere on the 51 acres he purchased for $3,000 (total — not per acre) during the Great Depression years of 1938 and 1939.
“The woods are a great place to relax in and let your worries go,” Marshall said at the time of his selection for the TH award, “but you have to care for them.”
Marshall liked to tell about how he’d take small groups of stressed-out businessmen for walks in his woods. He’d come up with some excuse to leave them on their own for a while. “I usually left them there two or three hours and by the time I would get back they would be chattering about the trees or the birds and would have forgotten all their problems,” he said. “Woods are like that.”
The woods and meadows he donated to the city came with three stipulations: That the land always be used as a park, that he could reside in the farmhouse whenever he wanted, and that city government begin developing the land within a year.
“I thought it was about time someone did something for the ole town,” Marshall said at the time. “So many take so much from Dubuque, but leave so little behind.”
What he left behind is named Marshall Park, now also home to Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. It is a community treasure, a perpetual gift from the nature-loving everyman, Jackson “Mac” Marshall.