BY Telegraph Herald
Mary Hickey (1920-2005) made the interests and welfare of the developmentally disabled a personal and community priority long before society caught up regarding the issue. As a parent, educator and advocate, she immersed herself into improving the lot of not only special-needs children but their families and caregivers.
Interviewed for the Telegraph Herald article announcing her selection as the recipient of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award for 1981, Hickey, admitted that her concern sprung from personal interests — after she and her husband, Frank, became parents of a developmentally disabled son, William (1947-2014). In the early 1950s, she showed up for a meeting called by a group of parents wishing to discuss the challenges facing the mentally handicapped.
“Forty parents showed up that first night,” said Hickey, recalling the formation of the organization then called Dubuque County Association for Retarded Citizens, a name she didn’t like as well as “mentally handicapped” or “exceptional.”
Advocacy soon followed, and Hickey, a mother of four, was among the citizens who convinced the Dubuque School Board to earmark Iowa’s first classroom for handicapped but trainable students. William was in that first class, but in time his parents made the wrenching decision to send him to a state school out of town. Dubuque was not equipped for the full-time care he required.
From that, Hickey was among the founders of Area Residential Care. The program and facility allowed clients — including William — to receive services in Dubuque. Already a licensed high school teacher, Hickey, a 1941 Clarke College graduate took additional certification classes to teach life skills to special-needs students, which she did for Dubuque Community Schools for 26 years, at Audubon Elementary School.
Insensitive comments, questioning and deriding efforts to educate the mentally handicapped were like a match to Hickey’s fuse. “It used to make me so mad,” she said in 1981. “In those days, I was angry. I think I’ve mellowed a lot.”
Her faith life might have contributed to her eventual attitude adjustment. She was a longtime member of the Catholic Mothers Study Club (founded by the previous year’s First Citizen, Auleen Eberhardt), member of the Serra Club, associate of the BVM Community, charter member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas and parishioner at St. Patrick’s Church.
In addition to the 12th annual First Citizen Award, Hickey received Clarke’s Distinguished Alumna Award, also in 1981.
After retiring from teaching, Hickey, whose nickname was “Nonny,” continued her service to the community in general and special-needs students and their families in particular by serving on the Dubuque School Board. In 1984, she unseated an incumbent to win a three-year term, was re-elected twice and served as board president before being unseated herself in 1993.
After Hickey died of complications from a stroke in June 2005, a Telegraph Herald editorial observed, “Mary Hickey’s legacy is that she improved the quality of life for the developmentally disabled and their families. She will be remembered with great admiration.”