With truth as its guide and the public good as its aim, the Du Buque Visitor published the first newspaper in Dubuque with its inaugural issue on May 11, 1836.
Since then, Dubuque has been home to about 50 newspapers that printed daily, weekly, twice weekly, semi-monthly and monthly — most in English but some in German. At one time or another, Dubuquers have had their choice among newspapers that catered to various political parties, religions and cultures.
On June 3, 1837, the Du Buque Visitor was renamed the Iowa News. And so began a series of start-ups, mergers and acquisitions of local newspapers. For example, the Miners Express, the first strong political newspaper in Dubuque that started in 1841, merged with the Iowa News in 1842.
On July 5, 1870, another newspaper that figured prominently in political issues started: The Telegraph. The newspaper that changed ownership multiple times was an early advocate of the Greenback movement to maintain or increase the amount of paper money in circulation.
The Telegraph and the Democrat, a newspaper formed in 1882 as a result of a strike at the Telegraph, operated separately until the two merged in 1884.
Years earlier, in 1851, the Dubuque Herald started publication. It merged with the Miners Express to form the Express and Herald, but by 1855 the newspaper was known as the Herald. The Herald’s editor, Dennis Mahony, was jailed by President Abraham Lincoln’s administration for three months in 1862 for his secessionist writings.
The Dubuque Daily Ledger and Dubuque Times, the only Republican daily paper in Iowa, both started publication in 1857.
In the 1890s, the Dubuque Daily Ledger was sold and renamed the Globe. It bought the Dubuque Times and the Journal. The Globe-Journal was the evening newspaper and the Times was the morning newspaper until the two consolidated into the Times-Journal in 1906.
The majority owner of the Times-Journal in 1920 was John Taylor Adams, a local businessman who used the newspaper to share the Republican viewpoint. Adams was a prominent Republican, serving as chairman of the party’s national committee (1921-24) after holding the post of vice chairman (1917-21).
The merger of the Telegraph and Herald, to form the Telegraph-Herald, was consummated Nov. 1, 1901. Patrick J. Quigley, who owned three-fourths of the Telegraph-Herald, was as staunch a Democrat as Adams was Republican.
Fred Woodward, who worked his way from newspaper carrier and Telegraph-Herald circulation clerk, served as Quigley’s general manager and, after Quigley’s death in 1917, acquired a majority stake in the newspaper. Quigley’s heirs retained their minority interest until the mid-1960s.
In 1927, Woodward’s Telegraph-Herald purchased the Times-Journal — the transaction was described as a merger — and the resultant product carried both newspapers’ names for about a decade (with the Telegraph-Herald always holding top billing).
After that, Dubuque has been home to only one daily newspaper. (The hyphen was removed from the Telegraph-Herald’s name Sept. 9, 1973.)
Fred W. Woodward held the title of Telegraph Herald publisher for nearly six decades, from 1917 until his death in 1975.
Today, Fred Woodward’s great-grandson Tom Woodward is president and CEO of the Telegraph Herald’s corporate parent, Woodward Communications, Inc., which today is a majority employee-owned company. Another great-grandson, Bob Woodward, cousin of Tom, currently serves at interim publisher of the TH.