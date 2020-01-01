When a Telegraph Herald reporter visited the Dubuque City Hall office of Gilbert Chavenelle (1911-1988) to tell him he had been selected the TH’s “Man of the Year” for 1971, the city manager would have none of it.
“For God’s sake,” he told the scribe, “get out of here and find someone else.”
But TH editors would not be dissuaded. They believed there was no one more deserving of their award.
Among his strongest attributes were the ability and willingness to listen — even when the opinions being expressed were contrary — and to avoid the spotlight.
The TH article announcing his selection as the second recipient of what would later be known as the First Citizen Award opened by recounting a tense time for Dubuque in general and Chavenelle in particular. It was midway through summer 1970.
“The perennial youth problem was steaming to the boiling point. Hundreds of teen-aged citizens were restlessly out of school, out of work and on the streets,” the story stated. “The city council was getting antsier by the hour; crowds of ‘workers’ and motorcycle jockeys were ‘cleaning up’ the hippie situation at a downtown coffeehouse. Factions formed and dissipated and charges and counter-charges were a dime a dozen.”
Into that cauldron stepped the city manager, Chavenelle, who went to the downtown scene to engage a self-appointed youth leader in conversation. The TH said for Chavenelle it was a “lengthy, lonesome” discussion — not the first and not the last.
Chavenelle observed that better listening produces better results. “Usually your original idea comes out quite differently from what you’d planned,” he said. “An idea grows because of what you say about it, and what the chamber of commerce says about it, and what the council says about it, and what everybody says about it.”
He offered as an example Dubuque’s floodwall, constructed on his watch, which wound up being longer and taller than originally envisioned. “It grew as we progressed,” he said.
A native of Detroit and a Korean War veteran, Chavenelle became Dubuque city manager in 1960. He was noted for his work ethic — 12- to 15-hour days were common — as well as his financial acumen and what one department head called his “enlightened” style as an administrator.
Chavenelle tried to avoid controversy, but controversy sometimes found him. He had some rocky years with various incarnations of the city council, citizens were cranky about spending, including for the new Five Flags Center, and he pushed the urban renewal program, which razed dozens of downtown buildings to make way for new construction and the Town Clock Plaza pedestrian mall.
In 1979, at age 67, Chavenelle retired as city manager. Two years later, the city named Chavenelle Road in his honor.
In retirement, he volunteered in the community and worked part-time for East Central Intergovernmental Association. It was at ECIA where, on Feb. 26, 1988, he suffered a fatal heart attack. He was 76 years old.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, the former Marjorie Turner. Survivors included their daughter, Gail.
“I think Gil Chavenelle as city manager was a master architect of our city as it is today,” said former Mayor Dick Wertzberger in 1988. “He was more knowledgeable about all phases of the government. He was a true city manager.”