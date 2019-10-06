About five years ago, someone at the Telegraph Herald suggested that our photo team get into drone photography.
I was not excited about the idea.
I’ve seen gimmicky trends in photography come and go. I thought this latest new gadget might be a cool toy — but it wouldn’t enhance photojournalism. But I figured I’d go along with it. We’d get a drone.
I’m not a guy who’s afraid to admit it when he’s wrong. And regarding drones, I was wrong.
Drone photography has opened up new worlds and provides advantages that were not even an option for us, short of chartering an airplane — and sometimes not even then.
These days, having the opportunity to shoot from a bird’s-eye perspective has become my favorite way to shoot still photos and video.
The drone also gives our audience a chance to see our historic city and tri-state area from vantage points never before possible.
While my co-workers like to tease, “Dave’s out playing with his toy again,” make no mistake: Acquiring a license to fly the drone for our commercial purposes was no easy task.
For me, it was all worth it.
Certainly, when flying the drone, the pilot must take extreme caution and abide by the laws of the air and Federal Aviation Administration. I have talked to a few airplane pilots who say that they found the drone test harder to pass than their sports pilot license test to fly a small airplane.
Maybe one reason the test is so hard is to encourage only the serious “commercial” pilots to apply. Just for starters, you need to learn all about the different types of airspaces, as defined by the FAA, and get to know a sectional chart — government road map for the sky — like the back of your hand.
You must know the rules of flight and where you can and can’t fly the drone. You can’t fly directly over other people, so potentially dramatic shots over music festivals or football games are out. And there are “no-fly zones,” including near airports and such places as over the Elm Street Correction Facility in Dubuque. (Hmmm. Any ideas why authorities don’t want drones flying over jails and prisons?)
While I learned to fly the drone, I also learned that the good ones are expensive — and especially when they crash.
Everyone else might refer to those mishaps as crashes, but I like to call them “learning experiences.”
One such “learning experience” took place when I was just a rookie pilot. I wanted to capture a photo of fall foliage south of Bellevue, Iowa. A little unexpected wind — and perhaps flying a little too close to the trees — resulted in a drone coming to rest on a tree limb about 30 feet off the ground. So, with a $4,000 drone stuck in a tree and no one around to help, I had to think of some way to get it down.
I made the short drive into Bellevue and purchased rope and the heaviest washer the store had. My thought was to tie the washer to one end of the rope and fling it up on the tree branch holding the drone. (I saw this done in an “Indiana Jones” movie, so I knew what I was doing).
An hour later, with no result except for having the washer swing back and hit me on the head, I was about ready to give up. On what would be my final throw, I snagged the tree limb and pulled. The drone came loose. I sacrificed my body to break its fall, and I headed back to the newsroom. The repair bill from that episode wound up being part of that “learning process.”
You’re pretty much on your own when it comes to actually learning to fly a drone. The FAA doesn’t help you with that at all. It takes practice.
Controlling the drone isn’t too hard to learn, since it’s being monitored by 15 satellites at the same time. This provides a GPS positioning that will keep the drone very steady in the air and allow it to hover in one spot and not sway or be affected too much by wind.
But the drone has its limits, too.
By law, pilots are allowed to take their drones to an altitude of 400 feet. To go any higher requires special authorization from the FAA. Another important rule is pilots must keep visual contact with their drones at all times, which limits range — probably only a half-mile at most, but it depends on weather and visibility. It helps if you have someone else with you to assist in this but not always practical or possible.
I’m going on my 28th year as a photojournalist at my hometown newspaper, and having this “eye in the sky” has rejuvenated my passion for this wonderful job.