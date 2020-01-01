It is unusual for the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award to go to an organization rather than an individual or a married couple. It’s happened only once in 49 years. But 1985 was an unusual time. And the Dubuque Racing Association was worthy of the honor.
The story began nearly three years earlier, when economic malaise — high interest rates, high inflation and high unemployment — impacting the nation was hitting Dubuque especially hard. Having the worst jobless rate in the country — the mayor found himself giving interviews to the networks — did nothing to boost local spirits. Few saw a way out of the spiral, economically and psychologically.
It was against this backdrop, in the winter of 1982-83, when Terry Harrmann, civic leader and spokesman for the local electric utility, over breakfast with a local chamber of commerce official, heard the idea of establishing a pari-mutuel track for greyhounds.
The notion “set off bells” for Harrmann, who started the wheels in motion. He soon had allies in accountant Arnie Honkamp, attorney Dave Clemens and more than a dozen other volunteers who had a track record of community commitment, can-do attitude and influence in the public and private sectors.
Their idea was bold, ambitious and expensive. The City of Dubuque would borrow millions to build a pari-mutuel track and lease it to the non-profit organization holding the racing license and operating the facility. The operator would provide local jobs, reimburse the city for its investment and, last but not least, spin off profits to other local non-profit organizations.
Oh, and one more thing. Dubuque voters would have to agree to put themselves on the financial hook for the construction bonds if the whole thing went under.
In naysayers’ view, the entire scheme was impossible.
Members of what would become known as the Dubuque Racing Association didn’t listen. They jumped into a frenetic, years-long period of recruiting, planning, lobbying, planning, campaigning and yet more planning.
One of the earliest hurdles was the April 1984 referendum on whether the city could sell nearly $8 million in bonds for a track. Along the way, several association members demonstrated their commitment to the project by putting their own money into the campaign; some took out second mortgages to do so.
Proponents feared they might not attain the necessary 60% “yes” vote, especially when some citizens, including retired City Manager Gilbert Chavenelle, went public with their opposition.
Perhaps reflecting the community’s sense that something — anything — needed to be done to turn around Dubuque’s fortunes, the bond issue wound up securing a landslide majority of 71%.
Dubuque’s elation at receiving the first-ever state license was tempered minutes later when the Iowa Racing Commission also issued a license to Waterloo and required the tracks, just a 90-minute drive apart, to split the year. Waterloo received the less desirable winter season.
The City of Dubuque and Dubuque Racing Association hurried to construct Dubuque Greyhound Park. It opened June 1, 1985, to great fanfare, including a visit by Gov. Terry Branstad. After the celebration, however, track operations stumbled out of the starting gate. Revenue in the first month was falling far below what was needed toward the September payment to the city for the bonds. The track was losing money, and association members feared the track might go bust.
However, a turnaround was not long in coming. Locals, tourists and bus groups flocked to the track for the new experience of handicapping and betting on the greyhounds whizzing around the track.
By the time the abbreviated debut season ended in mid-November, the Dubuque Racing Association had the money to make its payments and fulfill all its promises. (After just a few seasons, the DRA reimbursed the city for the bonds — ahead of schedule.) The Telegraph Herald recognized the team effort — a community-changing event — by declaring the 20 members of the DRA the recipients of the First Citizen Award. Harrmann, Honkamp and Clemens were recognized as the first among equals.
Other members of the association recognized for the First Citizen Award were Robert Ginter, Lloyd Hayes, Ronald Spillane, Jim Brady, Darlene Coomes, Bill Delaney, Norma Denlinger, Ken Gearhart, Ronald Herrig, Ambrose Hess, Barb Manning, Judy McCoy, Rita Mohr, Randy Nigg, Nicholas J. Schrup II, Ellen Steele and Fred Wagner.
“The track gave Dubuque a new sense of confidence about the future,” the TH stated in 1985, “a new sense of optimism about what the city can become.” In many editorials over the next three decades, the TH has cited the opening of the track as the beginning of the remarkable transformation of Dubuque.