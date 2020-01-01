BY Telegraph Herald
A Telegraph Herald reporter once described Leo F. Frommelt, recipient of the newspaper’s eighth annual First Citizen Award, as “tough-minded, kind-hearted and German as beer.”
At the time of his selection in 1977, Frommelt (1905-1995) was concluding 22 years as Dubuque’s city clerk. In 1960, when Dubuque was between city managers, he took on those additional duties for several months.
Outside of City Hall, Frommelt dedicated decades of volunteer service in the community, much of it to and church-affiliated organizations.
One of his favorite sayings was that success comes to people who “live like an angel and work like the devil.” He not only expected that of his staff and colleagues, he practiced it day (and night) in and out. “He taught us meticulousness,” recalled Karen Chesterman, whose own tenure in the city clerk’s office overlapped with Frommelt’s. “He taught us we were here to serve the people,” she said at the time Frommelt was honored.
Of the people, Frommelt said, “I’ve made a lot of friends over the years. I try to treat all people the same. I like people. I don’t always agree with them, but I like them.”
Plenty of people liked him back.
A Dubuque native who graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School, Frommelt never strayed far from home. He married the former Gertrude J. Ott in Dubuque in 1938. They raised five daughters and two sons. Despite the demands on his time on the homefront, he gave generously of his time and talents to such organizations as Sacred Heart Catholic Church, its choir and Holy Name Society; St. Vincent de Paul Society; Knights of Columbus; Catholic Order of Foresters; and International Society of City Clerks.
He was remembered at the Knights of Columbus Hall as the long-time financial secretary who, while the organization struggled financially in the later years of the Great Depression, helped restore the Knights to a healthy standing.
Frommelt came to municipal government relatively late in his working career, at age 50. Before that, he was auditor at Meuser Lumber Co., a deputy in the county recorder’s office, business office staffer at Rhomberg Realty and accountant and dispatcher at Ready-Mix Concrete Co.
The job of city clerk, especially the way he carried out his duties, wasn’t easy. “It’s long hours and hard work,” he said at the time of his award selection. “But I can go home to a great family and that’s what makes it all possible. I have a wonderful life. My wife, our children and our in-laws, there’s nobody like them. It’s good, sturdy stock.”
When Leo Frommelt died in 1995, just two weeks short of his 90th birthday, he was survived by Gertude and their seven children.
His former employee Chesterman remembered him as “one of those rare gentlemen who never hurt anyone in his life.”